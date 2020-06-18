‘Modern family’ says goodbye with its final episodes on Neox

Atresmedia is about to say goodbye to one of the comedies that has worked best in its Neox thematic chain. This aired on Wednesday June 17 the first part of the grand finale of ‘Modern Family’, the successful sitcom that now says goodbye forever. The series became the most viewed among all DTT chains with a 3.6% share and 560,000 viewers. He led the day with the soap operas ‘Fugitiva (Sen Anlat Karadeniz)’ and ‘Doña Bárbara’, which with 3.4% and 4.3% respectively, were the most followed by Nova throughout the day. They stood out along with ‘The Simpsons’ (3.9%) on Neox and the comedy ‘La que se avecina’, which, as usual, was the most watched of the day on FDF with 3.2% and 412,000 viewers.