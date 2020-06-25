Program

Start

Final

Spectators

The one that is coming A sabotage, a mommy colleguiti …

15:11

16:59

402,000

3.3%

Revenge Cinema: Istanbul connection

22:35

24:18

384,000

2.8%

The one that is coming A high school love, a donkey …

24:18

26:18

251,000

4.5%

The one that is coming An anabolicachas, a radar …

20:21

22:35

250,000

2.0%

The one that is coming A hornet, a dominatrix, and …

13:24

15:11

248,000

2.7%

The post ‘Modern Family’ comes to an end on Neox as the most watched of the day appeared first on Analogik.