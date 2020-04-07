1/7

The group began to cry as soon as they finished filming the last scene of the last episode of ABC’s “Modern Family”, with the notable exception of Ed O’Neill, who plays patriarch Jay Pritchett.

“I said sin no tears? ‘” Recalled co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “He said,‘ you know what? Things hit me in a very strange way. I will be doing a facial in two weeks and suddenly tears will come out. ” And the only thing I got out of it was, does Ed make facials? ”

After 11 seasons, “Modern Family” actors who have gotten to know each other _ not counting spa treatments _ compare saying goodbye to leaving high school. They marvel at the frictionless years they worked together and plan to keep in touch, for the moment through group chats for the pandemic-imposed isolation.

In recent interviews, the cast and creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd shared their favorite moments from the series, the memories they carry and what they will do next.

The final chapter will air on Wednesday at 9 p.m. (Eastern Time), preceded by the retrospective special “A Modern Farewell”, at 8 p.m.

Great memories after great work

“Whether high school students believe it or not, the future holds more and better relationships and experiences,” said Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker. But Stonestreet finds it hard to believe that this is the case after graduating from “Modern Family”: “We had a complete utopia with a great team of people. We work with professionals at their best, and it will be difficult to recreate that. ”

– Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Cam’s partner and eventual husband, Mitchell Pritchett, said the mix of reality and fiction was what resonated with him. In a scene from “Modern Family,” Mitch comes out watching newscasts that include her real-life husband (actor and producer Justin Mikita) protesting to legalize same-sex marriage in California. “It felt like a moment when the circle was closed … I couldn’t believe I got married in real life, and then I remarried on television in front of millions and millions of people. It felt very important. ”

– “Being critically acclaimed in addition to the public was a heady mix,” said Lloyd. “There are crazy milestones, like when Mitt Romney was competing against (President Barack Obama) and they both said it was their favorite television show. That doesn’t happen very often. “

Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy) said that among the things she takes away from the show is her relationship with Nolan Gould, who played her brother Luke. Winter calls Gould “one of my best friends. He is really the younger brother that I never had and that I love so much. ”

SOUVENIRS

– Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) spent much of her time off-camera in a hallway that served as a waiting area between scenes while filming in other parts of the Dunphy’s home. There were portraits of the cast on the walls, along with bird paintings that Bowen ordered as a souvenir. The plays had “so much to do with the set, and being there and feeling at home,” he said.

– Winter said she may be the only cast member who didn’t ask to keep some of the décor. “I know it sounds weird, but to me, nothing was obvious to me as something that I had to keep” as a reminder, he said. After spending half his life in the series, from 11 to 22 years old, “it is etched in my mind … I have the memories and that’s fine with me.”

NEXT CHAPTER

– Bowen had planned to focus on producing and directing, but then she was called up for a new series, “Raised by Wolves” by “Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and it was “an offer she couldn’t turn down.” The coronavirus halted production throughout the industry. “We are on hiatus … I assume there will be life again. It is very difficult at the moment to know what is what. “

– Ty Burrell, who starred alongside Bowen as her husband Phil, is part of the voice cast for the animated comedy “Duncanville” and is also interested in producing. “I was planning to take time out to be with my family this year,” he said. The health crisis ensured that his plan was carried out. Being at home with your young children is the positive side of confinement.

– Rico Rodríguez, who played Manny, the son of Sofía Vergara’s character (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett), is a young man with many dreams. He and his sister created a production company to “write, produce, direct, our own things.” It is also open to external opportunities to act. “I am open to everything,” Rodríguez said.

A BEAUTIFUL FAREWELL

– The latest episode includes comical family moments from “Phil being Phil, Cam being Cam, Sofia being Sofia,” said Lloyd, who wrote the second half hour. But it also includes “a sweet and emotional hug, which is something else the audience expects from this program, and I think it is a good balance.”

– Levitan, who wrote the first part, said that “Modern Family” has tried to “give a little joy and happiness to people’s lives … I would say that now more than ever, if people can tune in for a time and forget all the dark things that are happening in the world now, that would be wonderful. “

