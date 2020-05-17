Her daughter Hope informed several media this Saturday that her father died on Friday of natural causes.

Comedian and actor Fred Willard, Frank Dunphy in the popular series “Modern Family”And with a career spanning five decades in film and television, died at 86 from natural causes, and immediately the reactions of his colleagues did not wait.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the end. We love him very much. We will miss him forever, “he said.

In addition to the comedy “Modern Family,” Willard (1933, Ohio), who died at home in California, participated in films such as “For Your Consideration”, “Mighty Wind” and “This Is Spinal Tap”.

The actor, famous for his improvisational skills, was nominated four times for emmy awards, three of them (in 2003, 2004 and 2005) for playing Hank in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and the last for his recurring role as Frank Dunphy in “Modern Family”.

The last years of his long career were dedicated to “Modern Family” and he also had time for one last job in the series “Space force, Next to comedian Steve Carell and which will premiere on Netflix on May 29.

“How lucky that we could all enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard. Now he is with his missed Mary. Thanks for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard “, wrote the actress Jamie Lee Curtis on his Twitter account.

Other films in which he participated include the animation “WALL-E”, as well as “American Wedding”, “Very Important Dogs”, “Roxanne” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”, among many others.

“I have no words, a state that Fred Willard was never in. He was my friend for more than 40 years, a great comedian who had no competition because there was only one like him. We were so lucky. Goodbye, Fred, ”he said for his part in a tweet. Michael McMkeanAmerican actor, comedian, and musician.

With information from EFE