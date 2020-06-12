..- A study of the vaccine for Covid-19 from Moderna Inc in mice it gave guarantees that it will not increase the risk of more severe disease, and that one dose could provide protection against the new coronavirus, according to preliminary data released on Friday.

Previous studies of a medicine for SARS – a close cousin of the new virus that causes Covid-19 – suggest that vaccines against these types of viruses could have the unwanted effect of causing more severe disease when the vaccinated person is later exposed to the pathogen, especially in individuals who do not produce a strong enough response.

Scientists have observed this risk as a key obstacle that must be overcome before vaccines can be safely tested on thousands of healthy people.

While the data released by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (NIAID) and Moderna is encouraging, Data in mice is not a guarantee of what will happen in humans.

The vaccine is found in mid-stage tests on volunteers healthy. Moderna said on the eve that it planned to start the final stages of rehearsals by enrolling 30,000 people in July.

In the new study, the six-week-old mice received one or two injections of one variety of doses of the Moderna vaccine, including doses considered not strong enough to elicit a protective immune response. The researchers then exposed the mice to the virus.

Subsequent analyzes looking for signs of disease improvement suggest that “subprotective” immune responses they do not cause what is known as vaccine-associated intensified respiratory disease, a susceptibility to more serious lung disease.

“Subprotective doses did not prepare mice to improve immunopathology after (challenge)“Wrote Dr. Barney Graham of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center and colleagues in the non-peer-reviewed manuscript published on the bioRxiv website.

Additional evidence also suggested that the vaccine induces potent neutralizing antibody responses, the type of response needed to prevent the virus from infecting cells.

The vaccine too seemed to protect against coronavirus infection in the lungs and nose without evidence of toxic effects, the team wrote.

They noted that mice that received only one dose of the vaccine before exposure to the virus seven weeks later were “completely protected against pulmonary viral replication,” which suggests that a single vaccine prevented the virus from making copies of itself in the lungs.

Also Read: This Is What Businesses Do Against Covid-19