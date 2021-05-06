Modern cars rely more on chip technology: Graph

(Bloomberg) – We’ve all come to enjoy gadgets and technology in our cars, but the global semiconductor shortage that has plagued automakers since late last year means we may have to get used to less for a time. The supply crisis, exacerbated by a faster-than-anticipated switch to electric vehicles, is forcing manufacturers to cut back on electronic systems such as navigation and large screens so that at least part of production can continue. In the short term, automakers are likely to shift scarce components to more profitable and better-selling vehicles at the expense of other models. Electronic technology is estimated to account for an increasing proportion of the total cost of a vehicle in the next decade, according to an analysis by IHS and Deloitte.

Original Note: Modern Cars Rely More on Electronics That Include Chips: Graphic

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP