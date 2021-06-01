Moderatto: 20 years of preaching the word of rock – El Sol de México

On March 23, 2001 Moderatto took the stage for the first time, in an exercise that originally the members would do only that day, to have fun for a while and pay tribute to their favorite bands such as Kiss, Mötley Crüe and Poison.

But the experience was so pleasant that the project grew, and this year they celebrated their first two decades of “taking the word of rock to the whole world”, as guitarist Mick Marcy describes it, in an interview with The Sun of Mexico. “It was our love taken to the maximum and we wanted to do it for one night, we thought it was going to be like that, but we’ve been doing it for 20 years now.”

“It is one of the greatest gifts that the rock gods could give us on a silver platter, which is why we enjoy taking the group everywhere. We are truly honored to be one of the few bands that have enjoyed it for so many years. We have changed a lot as people, as a country and as a world in this period, that they continue to want to see us surprises and excites us ”.

The group, made up of Bryan Amadeus (Jay de la Cueva), Roy (Iñaki Vázquez), Mick Marcy (Marcello Lara) and Xavi Moderatto (Javier El Chá Ramírez) and Elhoím Corona, has a dozen albums, and they have made collaborations with artists like Belinda, Alejandra Guzmán and Karol G, and they have even opened concerts for bands like Kiss and Bon Jovi.

Everything that started as a game for them, a group that made fun of poses and that found in the word rock the ability to create a concept without limits and without prejudice, became a complicity with the public that has supported them for more than two decades.

Last year they became the first band to do a self-concert during the pandemic (which was held at the Pegaso Forum on August 7), and they are ready to continue making history with an anniversary album made up of covers that, according to Marcello, will blow the heads of his fans.

“When they see the first singles they are going to say“ what barbarians, children of corn. Take my money, you are going to look terrible, “he said with a laugh, not daring to reveal more details.

The musician assures that despite the changes they have experienced, they are still the same “five fools” as when they started. Given the taste they have for their profession, they have been able to adapt to new ways of making music and to the different generations that have joined over the years.

“We continue to do what we did when we started. Perhaps the only variant has been to return the band for the whole family, because when we started there were a lot of naked and it was a bit more for adults ”.

Although on their anniversary they made a small tribute on their social networks, Marcello announced that the official celebration will take place until next year, when they can present their album in person, and share the full experience with their followers.

“We have been very selective about what we have done in the pandemic, because we do not like to take risks, neither our people nor ourselves. Yes we have had to look for him, although we also like those challenges of finding the way ”, he commented. “Moderatto’s joke is the complete experience of going to a concert, and probably dressing or putting on makeup like us, sharing and becoming our accomplice, or simply the sixth member,” the musician concluded.