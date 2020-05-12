Wall street records moderate falls after the Nasdaq rally, since the technological index has risen almost 7% when linking six days in positive. Thus, it is already very close to its all-time high recorded in February. Investors remain pending the reopening of the country while the Congress negotiates a new economic injection worth $ 500 billion.

Investors remain oblivious to the pandemic that continues to plague the United States. So far, they have been accounted for 1.35 million cases in American territory and the death toll exceeds 80,700, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This Tuesday is the appearance in the Congress of Anthoni Fauci, Donald Trump’s main advisor on the pandemic. Speaking to the New York Times before his speech, Fauci has warned about “the danger of trying to open the country prematurely“, as Trump defends.

“We are at risk of multiple outbreaks across the country. This will not only result in unnecessary suffering and death, but actually will delay us in our quest to return to normal“commented Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

GREAT LOWERING OF INFLATION

The inflation in the united states It has dropped 8 tenths in April, which has reduced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) until the 0.3% year-on-year, the smallest rise in 12 months since October 2015. Although the data has been in line with the consensus forecasts, it is the biggest drop in prices since December 2008, as confirmed by the US Government.

For its part, the Underlying inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, fell 4 tenths of a point in April, twice as much as anticipated, to place the interannual rate for April at 1.4%, below the anticipated 1.7%. In this case, it is the biggest fall in history in this monthly period since records began in 1957.

Within the business front, Tesla It stands out with a 2% rebound after defying the law in California. Elon musk He has announced through his personal Twitter profile that the workers are returning to the factory despite the confinement measures imposed.

In the raw materials market, the West Texas oil It rebounds 5%, to $ 25.38, after an unexpected production cut announced by Saudi Arabia. Besides, the ounce of gold rises 0.8% to $ 1,712, while the euro It appreciated 0.57% and was changed to $ 1.0868. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond falls to 0.70% and the VIX volatility index falls 1%, up to 27 points.

At a strategic level, fear of second wave of coronavirus infections Given the partial reopening of the economies, it is being noticed in the bags in the last days. Therefore, now more than ever, you have to know where to invest, and Julius Baer he is clear: he advises to forget about European actions and bet everything on Wall streetBecause it believes that it will recover from the pandemic long before the stock markets of the Old Continent.

This is how the Swiss bank defends it in one of its latest reports, after having cut its advice on European equities to ‘underweight’. Instead, has raised US stocks from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’Because he believes “American values ​​will be relatively winning in a post-Covid-19 world.” Especially now that fear of the consequences of the reopening is dominating the operation.

