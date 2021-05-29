Moderate optimism at Barça with the presence of Calathes in the final

05/29/2021 at 2:47 PM CEST

The point guard Nick Calathes was the collateral damage that Barça suffered in the tight victory against Armani Milan (84-82), and that will allow him to fight for a Euroleague again seven years later.

The azulgrana, at the decisive moment of the match, had to leave the track three minutes from the end, after stepping badly, and having to leave the track helped by his teammates.

An important drop in the key minutes of the game, that Barça knew how to supply with Bolmaro, although facing the final, it is something else. His presence seems vital toso that Barça’s chances of beating Anadolu multiply by one hundred.

“It has nothing serious”

The Barça coach, Saras Jasikevicius, revealed that Calathes’s ankle injury was not serious. Without saying it clearly, he indicated that he would be in the grand final. “They have done tests but he has nothing serious & rdquor ;, he said. We will see how he is facing the game & rdquor ;.

Saras did acknowledge that the presence or absence of the point guard completely alters the team’s plans for the decisive game. “Obviously, his presence or not determines the party & rdquor ;, he said.

“It is our brain, the one that leads the team, but throughout the season we have also had casualties, and the important thing is the mentality. There are no excuses & rdquor ;, he assured. “The objective is to try to make a good game and win it & rdquor ;.