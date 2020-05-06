Wall street it rises moderately despite a terrible employment figure in April. According to the ADP consultancy, US destroyed 20.23 million private sector jobs last month, slightly above the 20 million anticipated by consensus. However, investors appreciate more than Donald Trump is betting on reopening the economy, despite the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to plague the country.

“The destruction of jobs on this scale is unprecedented,” admit ADP experts. “The total number of jobs lost in April is more than double of all destroyed during the Great Recession“they add.

Job losses have been higher in the service sector, with bars and restaurants closed to lime and song by the confinement of the country. The consensus expects another 3 million jobs to be destroyed this week.

For the official monthly data published this Friday, a destruction of 21.8 million jobs and a rise in the unemployment rate to 14% from 4.4%.

In any case, despite the negative economic data that is still known, the market continues to rely on the fiscal and monetary stimuli applied to the US economy, which have been the largest in history. In addition, investors anticipate that the worst for the economy has already occurred and that, from here, things can only improve.

In this sense, Donald Trump has recognized that “there may be some” deaths because of the coronavirus as states reverse restrictions imposed to contain its spread and begin to revive the economy.

Trump has rejected analyzes that have offered data against a premature reopening of the United States. One of them, from the Johns Hopkins University, estimates that the daily mortality rate could almost double in June. Another model, from the University of Washington, warns that the death toll could be 135,000 by August 4.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed cases already exceed 1.2 million, while deaths have crossed the 70,000 barrier.

In the commodity market, oil cuts its bullish streak and falls 5% to $ 23.15. Besides, the ounce of gold falls 1% to $ 1,693, while the euro it depreciates 0.18% and changes to $ 1.0818. Finally, the profitability of 10-year American bond rises to 0.72% and the VIX volatility index falls 4%, up to 32 points.

By technical analysis, the Nasdaq “continues to offer a flawless appearance” as it has managed to rise above the 200-session average. “The technological selective has bounced 33% since the annual lows in March, which has allowed overcome the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bearish momentum that started at the end of February, “explains César Nuez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

“This is a sign of strength that makes us think of a vReturn to the historical highs drawn at the beginning of the year at 9,736 points. To do this, however, you should confirm overcoming the key resistance of 9,000 points, prices that could calmly attack in the coming days, “concludes Nuez.

.