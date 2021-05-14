Moderate alcohol consumption reduces the risk of cataracts, according to a new English study



Cataracts are an opacity of the normal transparency of the lens of the eye and are derived from the normal phenomenon of aging.

Eye health is an important topic that we should not take for granted or neglect. It is true that over the years as we naturally age, vision deteriorates, it is also a fact that we will be more prone to eye diseases and one of the most frequent are cataracts. A cataract is a clouding of the normal transparency of the lens of the eye. It is said that it is a condition that is characterized by having opaque lenses, which is somewhat compared to look through a foggy window. The truth is that it is a condition that deteriorates the quality of life, finally cloudy vision is the main consequence of cataracts and can make tasks such as reading, driving a car (especially at night) or seeing the expression of a person’s face difficult. friend. most of cataracts develop slowly and they do not alter sight in early stages, however it is a condition that is appropriate to have under adequate medical monitoring.

It is well known that enjoy good eye health it is related to various everyday factors. Among those that stand out the quality of the diet (especially betting on foods rich in antioxidants and vitamin A), regular eye exams, good blood pressure control and adequate protection against changes in the weather. As surprising as it may seem, English scientists have found that moderate alcohol consumption can be a good ally for protect vision from the risk of cataracts.

A recent UK study led by Eye Hospital and University College London joined forces to investigate the medical conditions and lifestyles of 492,549 people through the UK Biobank and extensive data analysis from Epic-Norfolk. The main objective of the study was to find a relationship between certain lifestyle habits, such as alcohol consumption and eye health. The study was recently published in the journal Ophthalmology. And the results were surprising: The research team found that the likelihood of occasional drinkers needing cataract surgery was increased. reduces between 14% and 23%. In addition, it was specifically found that the effect of red wine is better and more powerful than other alcohols. Therefore drinking wine is more effective than beer and other spirits.

It is worth mentioning that the development of cataracts may be due to the gradual damage caused by oxidative stress. A cataract can cause driving difficulties, dyslexia, and reduced recognitionIn addition, loss of vision also increases the risk of falls and depression. About the causes, it is known that cataracts are an aging phenomenon, with age, the lens protein gradually changes. Additionally, eye injuries, iritis, glaucoma, diabetes, or long-term steroid use can also cause cataracts.

The study author was the Dr. Sharon Chua, who stated that the positive findings were particularly evident in wine drinkers and this is related to the protective role of polyphenolic antioxidants, which are especially abundant in red wine. Also adding to the evidence was Dr. Anthony Khawaja, who led the research and who declared for various national media: “We observed a dose-response with our findings; namely, we obtained evidence to reduce the possibility of requiring future cataract surgery with progressively higher alcohol intake, but only up to moderate levels within current guidelines.

The truth is that these types of studies have caused some controversy, because according to what the National Health Service has established, alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the risk factors for cataracts, along with smoking, diabetes and history relatives. While the study findings are very revealing, it is important avoid giving a biased image that relates to alcohol consumption as a health benefit. Finally, it is a sensitive issue that in some people can unleash addictions. This means that moderate alcohol consumption may on the surface appear to have health benefits, because moderate drinkers are compared to the average person in poor health.

