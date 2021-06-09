Models with friends, Daniella Chávez presents a short music video | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Chilean model Daniella Chávez asked to bring some of her friends together and suggested that they record a music video in which they all appear showing off and modeling in front of the camera with their best outfits.

That’s right, it is a short video in which we can see that they had a great time and that they had a lot of fun recording it, at first it begins with Daniella walking towards the camera, then with a transition one of her friends appears holding a glass and bringing the glass closer to the camera.

Each movement works to continue with the transitions, at the moment when the second girl about the glass to the camera another one appears holding it and finally one of her friends even threw herself on the floor and approached the camera so coquette.

The song has a very catchy beat and its followers I had a great time listening to the melody while I watched how the little clip was so creatively recorded, it was excellent entertainment.

There is no doubt that the beautiful Chilean model knows very well how to keep her audience entertained and this time she got out of the routine and switched from attractive photographs and videos to this musical clip that was very well received by her fans.

It is worth mentioning that the young woman has been very focused on arranging her apartment with the best furniture and recently she obtained a purchase that we find very interesting and our attention is about a Jacuzzi.

The main reason why it caught our attention is that new photographs will surely arrive in which Daniella Chávez will put on her best swimsuits and go into the jacuzzi to model before the camera that will surely capture some incredible moments.

We could even ensure that for your Onlyfans you are going to record some videos and take some incredible photographs that could only be published on that exclusive page because social networks would not support it and would surely censor it.

Stay tuned to Show News so that you find out the precise moment in which those photographs are taken and that they share some on their official Instagram profile, do not miss them.