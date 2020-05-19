When spring comes, Club ObsessionA2 in Santander organizes a unique event in the world. Not for combining skate, surf and snowboard in a single test, which has already been done, but for doing it in locations that are at most an hour away. This only happens in Cantabria.

In this edition, the chosen scenarios were Santander, Loredo and Alto Campoo, where a hundred participants competed to become the kings of the ‘gliss’. The Basques -and youngsters- won Yago and Iara Domínguez.

Parallel to the competition, but, there was a group of models, actresses, influencers, television presenters, etc., who were able to enjoy surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding. Some for the first time.

This group, which gave more impact than ever to the OA2 FuSSSion on social networks, was made up of influencers like Lara Martin, RubenReadSoul or Lucia Fernandez; renowned television characters like Juan Ibañez and Damián Molla (Trancas y Barrancas) or the presenter of the time of Telecinco y Cuatro, Flora González; as well as the artist Carlos Toledoactresses Blanca Romero and Anita del Rey; or the presenter and actress Mar Montoro, among others.

They all enjoyed the Skate and accommodation on the wave of Plea Beach House with the Miller Division skates; of the surfing at Loredo beach thanks to the La Curva Surf School; A class of yoga and functional training on the beach of the Tranquilos during sunset by Karana Yoga and Soul Sports Service, respectively; the concerts of Pol 3.14 and Marcos Cao (Julia’s smile) thanks to San Miguel; baptism of ski and snowboard in Alto Campoo with the Spanish Ski School …

Their Instagram profiles are full of photos and videos enjoying the experience. Here is a small sample:

And as they say at the end of the video of Alex Kuesta, who was documenting his experience sliding with the different tables at OA2 FuSSSion, they ended up ‘dead’ … but they had a great time.