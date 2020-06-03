..- Sweden should have done more to fight coronavirus, said Wednesday the epidemiologist who designed a national strategy that avoided applying strict confinements in the country from many other countries.

Anders Tegnell’s comments come after mounting criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis and a strategy that has been largely based on voluntary decisions, social distancing and hygienic common sense recommendations, but has failed prevent the spread of the virus.

Sweden has a COVID-19 mortality rate lower than that of European countries such as the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, which applied rigorous quarantines.

But with 443 deaths per million people, has the eighth highest number of coronavirus-related deaths per capita in the world, and had the highest COVID-19 death rate in Europe during parts of May, according to the Ourworldindata.org research group.

“Yes, I think we could have done better in what we did in Sweden, clearly,” Tegnell, the chief epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, told Swedish radio.

“If we were to encounter the same disease, knowing exactly what we know about it today, I think we would end up doing something halfway between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world has done,” he said.

The first Minister Stefan Lofven, who has promised an investigation into the management of the pandemic, has not yet responded to a request for comment from ., but Health and Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren did respond.

“The government has, at all times, been prepared to introduce broader and additional measures recommended by the expert authority,” Hallengren said in a written response to ..

Lofven told the Aftonbladet newspaper that the overall strategy of containing the disease while protecting workers and businesses had been the right one.

“At the same time, we have to admit that when it comes to caring for the elderly and spreading the infection, it has not worked. It is obvious, ”he said. “Too many old people have died.”

Most of Europe closed schools, shops and businesses, arresting much of society. Sweden closed nursing homes to visitors in late March, but about half of its coronavirus-related deaths have been among older people living in these centers.

Recent antibody tests have also indicated that the number of people infected in Sweden is less than in the forecast models of the Public Health Agency and that the so-called collective immunity could be further from the forecast, since by 20 of May only 7.5% would have antibodies.

