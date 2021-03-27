Model Thalía small short Show your dreamy legs! | Reform

The singer and Mexican actress Thalía shared a photograph that undoubtedly left everyone speechless on her official Instagram account, as she shows her long and toned heart-stopping legs modeling a little lace shorts.

The truth is that Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda It never loses its validity, since in addition to being one of the most beloved Mexican actresses of all time, she is one of the most talented, and she always has something to show on her social networks.

The beautiful singer, also recognized for her work in TV soaps Unique like Marimar or María la del barrio, he surprised all his admirers with a photo shoot.

As you can see, the interpreter of I don’t remember really enjoys showing the jewels she owns, as she has already shown on other occasions.

This is how in this publication she boasted of those that also make her look phenomenal and like a queen.

Diamonds and heels the ideal combination, “Thalia wrote in the post.

However, the detail that did not pass to her Instagram followers was that the diva was dressed in a purple blouse that had nothing underneath, and white lace shorts.

And the truth is that in reality it goes without saying that thousands of people liked the photo of Thalía, who did not save anything, and closed the session with an image that showed her from behind showing off her long and toned legs.

It is worth mentioning that the photographs and video with which he stirred up everyone on the famous Instagram social network were at that time advertising for his shoes inside the Macy’s store.

And although they really are pretty, the gaze deviated a bit with the aesthetic body of the wife of Thomas Mottola, who is 49 years old, although in reality he looks 25.

This is how the sister of Laura Zapata She made it clear to the world with this publication that she is still one of the most beautiful women not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America.

We already know that when it comes to fashion, Thalia is a total expert and it is that in addition to being good at singing, good acting, she is also good at designing shoes.

It is no secret that the renowned Mexican singer has a unique style, since she knows perfectly how to combine the most unique outfits for literally any occasion.

As you can see, the interpreter of From That Night is undoubtedly a fashion goddess and does not miss any opportunity to show her colorful and original style in her entertainment pieces.

The famous interpreter is characterized by the spark of magic that she injects into her life, which we can see in each of her publications that she makes on social networks.

Her joy is noticeable in each outfit she boasts, as well as with her fun challenges and advice that she shares with her admirers, in addition, we cannot leave aside that she is also characterized by her enormous sense of fashion.

Her passion for shoes is indisputable and we have seen her wear the most exclusive pairs, in addition, she has a room full of colorful and incredible heels, boots, sandals and tennis, this has shown her very proud in more than one publication.

And it is that we completely know that he is not afraid to take risks and show off extravagant models full of color on his feet, in addition, the swimsuits that we see in his photographs are extremely beautiful and it is interesting that they are always very suitable for the seasons.

This is how whoever was born under the name of Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda, has made it clear that there is no rival or villain for her beauty.