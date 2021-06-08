“Model” school hiding a great abuse in New York: federal lawsuit among Hispanics

“Under the leadership of Principal Evelina Medina, (Dodson) is setting leadership in terms of academic achievement and community engagement.” declared the mayor of Yonkers (NY), Mike Spano, when he named that school as “the best of the month” in March 2018.

But at the same time, Medina was starring in non-academic situations inside and outside the school, according to his former employee Gisselle Vásquez, who has submitted a federal lawsuit against her, the city of Yonkers, the school district and others more, alleging that her boss forced her to take erotic photos and other complicities to cover her infidelity to her husband.

Vásquez was the secretary of the director Medina, and ensures that her boss forced her to be his matchmaker, take obscene photos of her posing in a thong inside the “Robert C. Dodson” school in Scarsdale and save these and other sexually explicit images on her cell phone to prevent her husband from discovering them.

On May 24, 2018, Medina texted Vásquez with a photo of a man lying on the bed in his underwear and instructed Vásquez to save the image on his phone, according to court documents.

“To this day I don’t understand what would make her feel so comfortable asking me to do that for her,” Vásquez told the New York Post, explaining that they they weren’t friends. “I wondered if I didn’t do this, what the repercussions would be for me at work. I am a single mother and I thought what would happen if I said no ”.

The next day, Medina accompanied the secretary to the school office and ordered her to take a photo of him. “He hands me his phone and says, ‘Close the door,’” Vásquez recalls. “Then Medina proceeded to lower her pants to her ankles, turned around and exposed her thong-clad buttocks and posed,” according to court documents.

“When I looked back, his pants were already down,” Vásquez recalled. “I was shocked. I did not know what to think. I really froze. I was concerned that if I walked out of his office there might be a student, an employee, or someone there. His office was the main one and there is a lot of traffic ”.

Later, Medina texted the nearly nude image to Vásquez’s cell phone and asked if he could help “edit them,” the complaint says. “I wanted to smooth out the dimples … his cellulite.”

Five days later, on May 29, the director sent Vásquez a text message with another sexual photo, this time of a man lying in bed holding his erect penis, the complaint alleges. Medina “instructed” Vásquez to keep that photo for him as well.

“Medina used my client as her own personal mailbox to keep sexy photos away from her husband,” Attorney Christopher Berlingieri now asserted. “Due to the severity of the sexual harassment here, we felt there was no other option but to pursue a civil action.”

Vásquez sued for damages “without cap” and without specifying amounts, and further accuses that Medina showed him his iPhone on several occasions and told him to read the XXX rated sex messages that she and her lover had exchanged.

In June 2018 Medina allegedly ordered Vásquez to book a hotel room in Yonkers using his own credit card for the purpose of reuniting with her lover, the lawsuit also says.

On another occasion, Medina invited Vásquez and Sandra Guzmán -Dodson’s deputy director, also defendant- to drink after work, and her “lover and brother” appeared. Medina told Vásquez that she should go out with her boyfriend’s brother, to help her “cover” their extramarital relationship.

Court documents say Guzmán was joking that Vasquez probably didn’t have much intimate life; Y Christopher Cassano – another assistant principal at the school, also a defendant – he allegedly asked the secretary, “Have you ever used drugs?” and “How often do you have sex?”

On April 10, 2019, Vásquez filed a complaint with the human resources department, the lawsuit says. A week later, he sent an email to Superintendent of Schools Edwin Quezada -also defendant- complaining of feeling “extremely uncomfortable at Dodson” and requested a transfer. But he “just replied, ‘Thank you.’

Vasquez later learned that a teacher at Dodson School had a copy of her complaint on her cell phone and was showing it to other employees, says the lawsuit.

Shortly afterwards, she was transferred to the “Cesar E. Chávez” School, but it was in retaliation, the lawsuit alleges, because they gave her a different position with a different schedule.

Medina, who made $ 163,000 in 2019 according to public records, is no longer a school principal Dodson and has not been located by the press. Neither Cassano nor Guzmán. The school district said it would not comment on “pending litigation” or the circumstances of Medina’s departure from Dodson School.