Does hydroxychloroquine work or not against coronavirus? 1:25

. – A closely watched coronavirus model now predicts nearly 170,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by October 1.

Projections paint a bleak picture of what could happen when summer turns to fall, with a sharp increase in the forecast for daily deaths in September.

The model, from the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, previously only provided projections through August. It was often cited by the White House at the beginning of the pandemic, and is one of many models currently appearing on the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

READ: USA exceeds 2 million cases of coronavirus; expert warns that deaths will almost double in September

The model now projects that 169,890 people will die from covid-19 in the U.S. prior to October 1, with a possible range of approximately 133,000 to 290,000 deaths.

Daily deaths are expected to decrease in June and July and then remain relatively stable through August. But the model predicts a sharp increase in deaths in September.

In the model, projected daily deaths doubled from 410 on September 1 to 1,018 on October 1. However, the uncertainty of the model increases as time passes. In early October, for example, the model offers a range of 96 to 4,382 possible daily deaths.

“If the US cannot control growth in September, we could face worsening trends in October, November and the following months if the pandemic, as we hope, follows the seasonality of pneumonia, “said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray in a statement.

The IHME said in a statement that its model is based on data as of June 6. “Large concentrations in some states due to the lifting of social distancing restrictions, meetings during national holidays and public protests are reflected in the general trend towards greater mobility,” said the institute.

The model analyzes cell phone data, and increased mobility means that people move more. That could lead to increased contact and opportunities for coronavirus transmission, but exactly how mobility corresponds to infection remains unclear. Behavioral changes such as physical distancing and wearing masks may decrease the risk.

The IHME says it also includes other factors in its model, such as test data, trends in pneumonia, mask wear, population density, air pollution, altitude, smoking, and “self-reported contacts.”

According to the institute’s analysis, the use of masks results in a 50% reduction in transmission of covid-19. But the IHME data on the masks is also self-reported, and may not be representative of the general population.

The IHME model has been closely followed, but has been criticized before for its assumptions and performance. He used to project that coronavirus deaths in the US USA they would stop this summer, for example, what some experts said was unrealistic. Since then, the IHME has made a series of reviews of its methodology.

Still, the model is just one of many, and it’s not the only forecast that offers longer-term projections. Another model, from independent data scientist Youyang Gu, projects that 201,550 people will die of covid-19 in the U.S. through October 1, with a range of approximately 147,000 to 284,000 deaths.

That model, which is also highlighted on the CDC website, projects an increase in daily deaths in July before a decrease in August and September.

Last Thursday, a joint CDC forecast projected more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States through June 27. The short-term forecast was based on 20 individual forecasts from external institutions and researchers. The CDC regularly releases new projections, so another joint forecast could be released later this Thursday.