The model Gigi Hadid could not silence him anymore and confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with her partner, the British singer Zayn Malik.

After days of rumors, the 25-year-old revealed during an interview with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that it is true that she is 20 weeks pregnant!

“Obviously, we wish we had announced it on our own terms. But we are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s good wishes and support, ”Hadid said during the interview on Thursday.

Fallon also congratulated Malik: “Tell him if they need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I will make sure they are taken care of.”

“He’ll have the best Uncle Jimmy!” Hadid replied.

The couple recently celebrated the young model’s birthday at their family’s Pennsylvania farm, reports E! News. During the interview, he admitted that his pregnancy craving has been “everything bagel”.

“Like a bagel a day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was a bagel everything, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the ‘Cake Boss’, made my cake, “he continued.” I don’t know if it was my hormones at the time or just emotionally quarantined, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought of Buddy making my cake”.

The news that the couple was expecting a baby caused an explosion on social networks.

In the United States, three of the 10 most commented topics of the day were related to pregnancy, with labels such as #Gigi #Zayns and #Zigi

Hadid and Malik, a former member of the band One Direction, were a couple for more than two years between 2015 and 2018, after meeting on the recording of the video for the song “Pillowtalk”.

Rumors that they had resumed their romance emerged in December last year and was confirmed when paparazzi took caramelized photos of them in January of this year on the streets of New York City.

The couple was seen going through quarantine with her family this weekend thanks to several photos the model posted to commemorate her birthday.

In addition to Malik, the images also included Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister who is also a model.

The photos on the networks have also inferred that they have been held in a farm owned by the Hadid family in the state of Pennsylvania.

During their first years together, Hadid and Malik appeared on the cover of the US edition of Vogue magazine and starred in a campaign by fashion house Versace, thanks to their passion for design.

With Hadid’s pregnancy, Malik becomes the third One Direction member to have offspring.

Louis Tomlinson became Freddie’s dad in 2016, while Liam Payne’s son Bear was born in 2017.

The couple will be passing an interesting genetic and cultural fusion to their baby, since Hadid has Dutch and Palestinian ancestors, while Malik’s father is British of Pakistani ancestors and his mother has Irish blood.

