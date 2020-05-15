The model of an operation under preparation in the government to support energy distributors through loans is in the process of being finalized and the conditions will be disclosed in the “very short term”, said this Friday a director of the BNDES who participates in the negotiations.

Electric companies have claimed that they would need 15 billion to 17 billion reais to face turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the market, which include a sharp drop in energy consumption and an increase in defaults.

The government, however, has been working on projected financing of up to 12 billion reais, sources told . the day before.[nL1N2CW2J3]

“What we can say is that the negotiations with the public authorities have advanced a lot in the last weeks, including with the participation of the energy distributors … we hope to reach a conclusion regarding the sectorial support in the very short term”, said the director of Privatizations of the BNDES, Leonardo Cabral, at a virtual press conference.

He added that the definition of the conditions of the operation should involve a decree from the Executive Branch and a resolution from Aneel.

The measures may still be released over the weekend, according to a source in the banking sector, who asked to remain anonymous.

Amid the conversations with electric companies, the government has also held negotiations on financing for the sector with banks, including state-owned companies BNDES, Banco do Brasil and Caixa, in addition to private companies such as Itaú and Bradesco, but has not yet informed the estimated amount for operations .

The loan to the energy distribution companies will be made through the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), to avoid impacts on the companies’ balance sheet and their level of indebtedness. The operation should have a one-year grace period, with subsequent amortization until 2025.

Part of the cost of the loan is expected to be paid by consumers through a charge on the energy tariff, as authorized by a provisional measure published in April.

