Grupo Modelo, the largest beer group in Mexico, will launch a Premium special edition beer to pay tribute to the Mexican countryside and to the more than 4,000 farmers who have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The situation that the beer industry is experiencing asks us to stop, but now more than ever we demonstrate our commitment to the field, a key sector for the production of our products. We buy barley in this harvest so that thousands of farmers and their families can move on”Said Alejandro Gutiérrez, director of Premium Brands of Grupo Modelo.

With this barley, the company will elaborate a new variety of Model Beer that Mexicans will be able to consume once they return to the “new normal”.

“Once operations have resumed, Cerveza Modelo will select the best barley to produce a special edition as a tribute to the Mexican countryside, honoring the work of those who live by harvesting the raw materials that make it possible to produce an icon of Mexican beers”, the firm said in a statement.

This special edition, created by Mexican master brewers, will reach complement the Model Beer portfolio: Special Model, Black Model, Amber Model and Wheat Model.

The beer industry in Mexico generates more than 600,000 direct and indirect jobs; However, due to the current situation in this sector, the field faces greater challenges. Modelo affirmed solidarity with the more than 4,000 farmers and more than 12,000 families in the value chain.

The company announced the suspension of its beer production and marketing operations from April 5 due to the Covid-19 contingency. However, this Wednesday, the government of Mexico City cataloged the beer production as an essential activity, so you can resume activities on June 1.