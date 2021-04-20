Model Ana Cheri delights fans, wearing only a gown!

Model Ana Cheri delights fans, wearing only a robe! | Instagram

American model and social media celebrity Ana Cheri knows very well how to get the attention of her fans, especially when it comes to showing off her charms.

The same thing happened recently using only a robe to sleep, where very flirtatiously she showed off her figure and her cute charms peeking out from under her.

Ana Cheri He shared this photo on his new Twitter account, 3 days ago on April 17, where some of his fans were more than delighted to see it with 386 like’s.

You may think that they are few, because as you well know a few weeks ago he opened this account and apparently he is having a very good response from his fans.

The Photo In which she appears from the back, she is wearing a nightgown, which she lifted a little, letting her cute later charms show, but only a little to leave her admirers wanting to see more.

As she herself indicated, it is part of one of her sessions in OnlyFans, with a violet light that decorates the image, the beautiful Ana Cheri looks the most charming, surely her sessions on her page are a little more risque.