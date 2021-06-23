Mock Draft 2021 when NBA Draft 2021 Lottery positions are known

One of the great unknowns of the league has been resolved. The positions in which all franchises will make their selections in to recruit young talent in NBA Draft 2021. There is a batch of players full of talent and potential to develop, with a Cade cunningham which points to number 1, but many other illustrious names that could rise to stars in the short term future. Detorit Pistons they’ve been graced with a choice first, but other teams like the Houston Rockets have also benefited. There is great expectation to see in what position it falls Usman Garuba, since his continuity in Real Madrid could depend on it, although his departure in the white entity is taken for granted. On nba.com they reveal which are the most likely scenarios, and there are interesting surprises.

Mock NBA Draft 2021 after the Draft Lottery

Detroit Pistons: Cade cunningham

Houston Rockets: Jalen green

Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan mobley

Toronto Raptors: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic: Scottie barnes

Oklahoma City Thunder: Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody

Orlando Magic: Keon johnson

Sacramento Kings: Jalen johnson

New Orleans Pelicans: Davion mitchell

Charlotte Hornets: Kai jones

San Antonio Spurs: Ziaire williams

Indiana Pacers: James bouknight

Golden State Warriors: Josh giddey

Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengün

Oklahoma City Thunder: Corey Kispert

Memphis Grizzlies: Franz wagner

Oklahoma City Thunder: Usman Garuba

New York Knicks: Chris Duarte

Atlanta Hawks: Ayo Dosunmu

New York Knicks: Jaden springer

Los Angeles Lakers: Cam thomas

Houston Rockets: Josh cristopher

Houston Rockets: Isaiah Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers: Sharife cooper

Denver Nuggets: Day´Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets: Jeramiah Robinson Earl

Philadelphia 76ers: Charles bassey

Phoenix Suns: Greg brown

Utah Jazz: Tre mann