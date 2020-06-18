Although the coronavirus quarantine has kept us locked up at home, that has not been an impediment for some artists to continue creating music and even teach us something about it to cope with the isolation a bit. Moby It has been one of them, because the American singer has released a video where he tells us how he made the song “My Only Love”, belonging to his most recent studio album, All Visible Objects.

Through the clip posted on his official YouTube channel, Moby explains and details ALL the creative process he went through to create this version of the Roxy Music classic; from how it included the line of the piano, the drums, the synthesizers and even the inclusion of the choirs by the singer Mindy Jones, her inseparable musical companion in recent years.

You can see it below:

As we mentioned earlier, ‘My Only Love’ belongs to the album All visible Objects, which was recorded and mixed largely in the studio where Brian Wilson did the famous Pet Sounds, of The Beach Boys, and in which Moby also used the console that David Bowie used to make the album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, released June 1972.

Moby has disclosed that All of the proceeds from this album will be donated to various charities that fight for human and animal rights., especially in these moments where those things have been left a little aside.

That is not unusual considering that both the free movie music site, mobygratis; The Circle V festival, the vegan restaurant in Los Angeles (and founded in 2015), as well as the latest albums owned by Moby, have donated their profits 100% to help animals and create awareness about their consumption.