Moby premieres album with orchestral versions of his songs – El Sol de México

THE ANGELS. He revolutionized electronic music, popularized rave and became the greatest ally of veganism. Moby, who has never left anyone indifferent, returns with a documentary and an album, Reprise, in which he reinvents his songs in orchestra format.

“I am 55 years old and I feel that my years of partying are behind me. It is difficult for me to say, but my life in a pandemic has been very similar to before. Some would say that I am boring,” he explains from his home in Los Angeles.

It’s hard to believe that one of the promoters of dance, the composer of dance hits like Go and South Side, defines his everyday life with the words “simple” and “monastic.”

“I don’t have a lot of social life or romantic life, but I am happy,” he says.

The New York musician, based in Southern California, has taken time to think. He published two memoirs, Porcelain: A memoir and Then it fell apart, and this Friday it has a double premiere: A compilation and a documentary in which David Bowie and David Lynch intervened.

The album, which features the Budapest Orchestra, is inspired by the concert that Moby gave in 2018 with the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

“Classical music is in my DNA,” he says in this interview in which he recalled his friendship with David Bowie, his obsession with fame and his past with drugs.

“When they asked me to make this album, I realized that many of my songs already had that format. The difference was that there were keyboards but, for example, Natural blues was very orchestrable. It was easier for me than for another band like the Foo Fighters, who I love, but going from rock to orchestra is difficult, “he explains about the album.

Reprise includes “one of the most beautiful songs ever written,” David Bowie’s version of Heroes with which Moby wanted “to remember how special it was to befriend Bowie. Once we played Heroes at my house, with the acoustic guitar, and it was one of the most magical moments of my entire life ”.

Among the changes in his life, he admits, is the way he presents his music. “I love playing live but I hate traveling. One of my goals is to never go on tour again. The only good thing is to be on stage for a few minutes, the rest of the day I’m not well.

The documentary reviews the ups and downs of his beginnings, with very strong family experiences, but, he assures, he always wanted to continue in music. “When I go out through Griffth Park I always see black beetles climbing the hill. They are my spirit animal. They are not glamorous or elegant but they follow their own thing. I don’t know how to do anything else, giving up was never an option. My mother painted all her life and never showed her paintings.

“I managed to stay sober 12 years ago because I came to the conclusion that alcohol and drugs were destroying me. People sometimes don’t accept the evidence. Fame has destroyed the lives of many people and there are still people who believe that they will be happier. Look at Donald Trump, he’s still miserable and angry. Would Kanye West be happier as a small producer in Chicago? “