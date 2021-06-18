Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS: the best Wear OS of the moment

Its GPS surname gives it away as a smartwatch with an outdoor focus. And so it is, but it would be unfair to assess him only under this qualification.

Once on the wrist, we are faced with a smartwatch with a powerful presence, large in size (without reaching the Garmin or Suunto paella pans) and made of stainless steel and nylon with fiberglass, being 30% lighter than its predecessor (41.8 gr). A box that houses a 1.4 ”double screen (we’ll explain it later), fortunately, without a black frame around it. The strap of the tested unit is made of silicone that resembles leather; Since the pin has a standard width, you can attach the one you like best. It certifies IP68. The clock is managed by the touch screen and two buttons on the side.

Technical component

It is the first smartwatch to integrate the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip. Compared to the Wear 3100, it further improves the overall performance of the system (the company speaks of up to 85%), everything is more agile (+ 150%) and consumes less battery (-25%). This has a translation in the daily use of this TicWatch in a great power and speed in every way. For example, animations are super smooth and transitions between screens and / or applications and menus are almost instantaneous.

Double screen

Did we say two screens? Yes. Another of the distinguishing marks of this smartwatch is that it integrates two panels at the same time, superimposed. This is what the company calls Dual Display 2.0 technology. The first – lower – is a brilliant 1.4 ”AMOLED screen from which all functions are accessed and, due to its very technological essence, everything looks great, even when it is under a powerful sun. Above This is a monochrome LCD that informs you about the basics (time, date, heart rate and steps taken) and that is activated when the watch is in sleep mode or you don’t play with it; it only refreshes the screen once a second. When the TicWatch Pro 3 switches from LCD to AMOLED, the LCD becomes transparent and the AMOLED shines through. The AMOLED screen is fantastic, the colors are vibrant, and everything looks nice and sharp. The LCD performs well enough within its mission of saving resources.

A particular detail is that for the TicWatch Pro 3 there is no black screen: if you deactivate the Always Active Screen option, the LCD panel continues to show the time and date and the number of steps performed, without consuming much energy to do so.

Own apps

In addition to those of Wear OS, Mobvoi adds a batch of its own applications to its watches, such as TicBreathe, TicHealth or TicExercise; the latter competes with Google Fit, for example. All the ones you find whose name has the prefix Tic are exclusive to Mobvoi. Among them we find TicOxygen -measuring SpO2 24 / 7-, TicPulse -registers the heart rate-, TicSleep -measures the quality of sleep-, TicZen -monitors stress levels-, TicAudiendo -measures environmental noise and warns of possible damage due to this-, TicMotion -identifies up to ten sports modes-… It also contains other additional apps that invite you to customize the operation of the watch.

Sports facet

Through its own apps, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers animated guidelines of 22 workouts; Google Fit proposes almost 100 unguided sport modes and TicTraining is limited to 13. The GPS connection, essential for monitoring outdoor activity, always materialized quickly. Apparently, if you notice any problem, the TicWatch can optionally use the smartphone’s GPS, as long as it accompanies it.

Use experience

Quite similar to other Wear OS smartwatches, however, Mobvoi has made its mark with an app launcher with two columns of icons and a mode to change the level of the automatic brightness setting. It is practical, but it only provides another way to perform these functions to those that Wear OS already supports.

Sensors

As a good advanced smartwatch, it has different sensors that are transformed into metrics for monitoring health and fitness: heart rate, blood oxygen, ambient noise, stress, etc.

The TicWatch Pro3 GPS includes an NFC module for Google Pay and, in another order of things, a microphone to interact with Google Assistant. In this sense, it is possible to make phone calls with the connected smartphone without having to pick it up.

Autonomy

In terms of autonomy, one of the Achilles heels of all Wear OS, this TicWatch shows a great improvement: we are talking about up to five days with a single charge (configured in Smart Mode) and up to 45 days using only the screen monochrome or Essential Mode, in which this watch behaves like a standard one, hardly anything smart. But, we repeat, 45 days; As a starting point, if you average between the two modes, you get a more than respectable autonomy.

In our tests, with a use that has combined the GPS plus physical activity of at least 2 hours a day, with periods of minimal activity, the average autonomy is three days; without using GPS, it reaches five with no problems. A normal user who uses it for mobile heart rate, steps and alerts, may not need to charge it for almost a week. If you wear it like a half dumb watch, more than 20 days. Among all these modes of use, what is clear is that the autonomy of this TicWatch is not one of its buts. We believe that its secret is based on efficient power consumption from a 577 mAh battery, a large element that, however, does not generate excessive thickness of the watch.

Charging is done from a very small base, a virtue in case you always want to carry it with you but which, due to this tiny condition, hinders the charging process itself. Come on, once you check that the watch is charging, you have to be careful when separating your fingers from the base + watch lest a slight touch disrupt the connection between them. The charging process takes about 2 hours.

Gadget opines

The general impression that one has with Wear OS is that for Google it is a residual business and that third parties, such as Mobvoi and Qualcomm, are in charge of making this operating system work as users deserve and need. Within this scenario, the Ticwatch Pro 3 GPS is the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy right now. We have found the dual screen technology excellent and its autonomy, if it is record-breaking, provides comfort in everyday use. Yes, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is presented as the best Wear OS smartwatch to date, seconded by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 that performs very well in all facets. We have also been enchanted by the precision of the GPS (it should be noted that it connects with the GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems); an accuracy that includes the barometer.

That said -attention iPhone users- if you want to pair this smartwatch with your beloved mobile, know that a Wear OS watch does not understand very well with iOS: many functions simply do not work (worth the…). On a more mundane level, the watch faces, although many and varied, do not stand out above other proposals from Huawei, Amazfit or Samsung.

Yes, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers the most fluid performance that you will experience in Wear OS, a quality that has its translation in that apps in general and fitness in particular are developed with great diligence. This smartwatch also has the best battery life of any Wear OS smartwatch.

Price as of June 2021: 299.99 euros

www.mobvoi.com www.zococity.es