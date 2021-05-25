Mobvoi TicWatch: multifaceted smartwatches to fit your life

Unlike other smartwatches, which insist on setting your daily rhythm, TicWatch are designed to adapt to whatever your life is: more or less active or sporty, a taste for music, they notify you of what you really need … We present the TicWatch range.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS: outdoor precision

The Pro 3 GPS is the first smartwatch based on Google’s Wear OS operating system to equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon WearTM 4100 chip. This gives it inordinate power in all respects. It monitors both physical and mental health: multisport and multiactivity, TicSleep, stress, breathing guide and TicAudiendo. This last function measures ambient noise and warns of possible damage to the auditory organs and the nervous system. A smartwatch specially prepared to accurately track outdoor activities. To do this, it connects with the GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS satellite systems, and has a barometer.

Mobvoi Dual Display. Wear OS by Google. 1.4 ”LCD / AMOLED screen. Reinforced with stainless steel, high-strength nylon and fiberglass. Up to 3 days of autonomy in “smart” mode; 45 days in “essential” mode. TicPulse and TicBreathe. TicZen: monitor stress levels. TicOxygen: SpO2 measurement 24/7. TicMotion. IP68. Speakers and microphone to answer calls. Google Pay. Only 41.8 gr.

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE: smart-watch-phone

Everything discussed for the Pro 3 GPS is valid for this Pro 3 LTE option, which differs by equipping a SIM module that allows you to make calls, connect to the 4G mobile network, read SMS, listen to streaming music, enjoy apps, etc. . It does this through Vodafone’s OneNumber service, so it uses the same phone number and minutes and data plan of the associated smartphone.

Wear OS by Google. Mobvoi Dual Display.

TicWatch GTX: beware, it cheats

That it is the cheapest TicWatch model in this showcase does not mean that it is an ultra basic smartwatch, not at all. With a battery that reaches ten days, it allows you to customize your dial and, among other functions, integrates TicSleep, which rigorously measures the quality of sleep. For its part, TicPulse records the heart rate and offers comprehensive graphs of physical activity. As a curiosity, among the fourteen sports that it monitors, there are yoga, soccer and jump rope.

1.28 ”TFT screen. 14 training modes. IP68. Standard width strap (22mm).

TicWatch C2 +: pure style

It has 1 GB of RAM memory which, together with its powerful processor, makes the C2 + an ultra-fluid smartwatch in all its functionalities and transitions between screens and menus. It comes standard with a genuine leather strap along with a premium steel case finish that together have earned it several design awards. With GPS / GLONASS / Beidou, 24/7 heart rate tracking and battery for

two full days.

Wear OS by Google. 1.3 ”AMOLED screen. TicMotion. TicPulse. IP68. Google Pay.

TicWatch Pro S: rugged

The case is made of carbon fiber and reinforced with nylon, which gives it strength as well as lightness, and the glass is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology. In fact, it accredits the military standard MIL-STD 810G: it supports shocks, extreme temperatures, pressure, etc. With GPS / AGPS and speed and cadence monitor, its so-called TicMotion proactive motion tracking is capable of intelligently identifying up to ten sports modes. With hundreds of spheres to choose from and a standard width strap to customize it to your liking.

Mobvoi Dual Display. Wear OS by Google. 1.39 ”LCD / AMOLED screen. 13 training modes. VO2 Max. TicSleep 2.0. TicPulse. TicBreathe: breathing training. TicAudiendo. Google Pay.

Mobvoi Dual Display: smart dual panel

Several TicWatch models integrate this advanced dual display technology: an external LCD panel that shows the time, date and basic information on heartbeats, steps taken, remaining battery, etc. and, below, a color AMOLED screen with a customizable dial that gives access to all the many smart functionalities. With the first mode, “essential”, the battery lasts up to a month; with the second, “smart”, up to five days. By intelligently alternating both interfaces, the autonomy of the TicWatch easily exceeds two weeks.

