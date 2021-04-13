Mobvoi TicWatch GTH, characteristics, price and technical sheet

Mobvoi, a brand of smart watches and other accessories that is characterized by low prices, has presented a new smartwatch. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH It is the latest model from the manufacturer and stands out for offering interesting features at a price that’s hard to beat: 79.99 euros.

It is not the cheapest watch of the brand, that merit corresponds to the Mobvoi TicWatch GTX presented in September of last year and that can be obtained for 59.99 euros. The extra 20 euros of the TicWatch GTH allows add cool new features and sensors, in addition to a rectangular design. For those who want more, they recently presented the TicWatch Pro S.

Mobvoi TicWatch GTH datasheet

Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch GTH

Screen

1.55 inch TFT

360 x 320 pixels

Operating system

RTOS

Connectivity

Bluetooth LE 5.1

Sensors

Accelerometers

Heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate and wrist detection reader

Skin temperature sensor

Drums

260 mAh

Full charge in about two hours

up to 10 days of battery

Dimensions

43.2 x 35.2 x 10.5 mm

Others

IP68

14 sports modes

Sleep and stress record

Price

79.99 euros

Sensors of all kinds and ten days of autonomy

The clock as we see has a rectangular design with a metal case and with silicone strap. This 1.55-inch rectangular display is a TFT panel and achieves a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. The device has a side button for certain navigation functions.

As we can see, the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH comes with the RTOS operating system inside. Nothing from Google’s Wear OS and of course not Apple’s watchOS, no matter how similar it may be in design. RTORS, for its part, takes advantage of the different sensors of the watch to offer interesting functions to the user.

Among the features of the watch, the reading and monitoring of the heart rate, SpO2 and respiratory rate stand out. Although without a doubt a curiosity of the clock is skin temperature sensor, which allows to measure body temperature constantly.

Inside the clock we will meet a 260 mAh battery that allow an approximate autonomy of ten days according to the manufacturer. Those ten days can vary based on usage. In these cases theory and practice do not always go hand in hand. Its full charge takes about two hours.

Price and availability of the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH

We can acquire the Mobvoi TicWatch GTH right now on the manufacturer’s website. The watch only comes in Raven Black color and there are no options to purchase it with more memory, sizes or other varieties. Its price, as we have already indicated, is 79.99 euros on its official website.