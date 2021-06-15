Mobvoi TicWatch E3 photographed in the hands of a user

With a smartwatch market increasingly crowded by the late arrival of Qualcomm’s latest chipset, all eyes are on the imminent arrival of the TicWatch E3, the second smartwatch in the world to equip the Snapdragon Wear 4100. And it is that to the numerous rumors, this leak on Instagram is now added that shows the first photographs of the box and the smartwatch itself.

Starting with its design, it is not surprising to see how the TicWatch E3 maintains a fairly important resemblance to the TicWatch Pro 3, with the presence of a round dial adorned by two side buttons, yes, with the absence of a rotating crown.

As for the rest of its specifications, beyond its already advanced new generation processor, we will find a 2.5D screen that, as this leaker affirms, will not have an OLED panel this time. Although it will maintain its IP68 classification certification and some interesting functions such as VO2 Max monitoring, among others; besides of course the presence of the Wear OS by Google operating system.

However, given the absence of its PRO «surname» and its nomenclature within the E family, it is most likely that the TicWatch E3 presents some other cutback regarding its functionality with respect to the current Pro version, thus establishing itself within a more affordable price range compared to the TicWatch Pro 3, standing with a starting price below 250 euros.

It is therefore expected that tomorrow we will have all the official details from Mobvoi, with an event already scheduled for June 16 where this smartwatch is expected to be presented along with other novelties such as its possible future update the new version of Wear OS 3.0 that will arrive at the end of this year, being one of the first smartwatches to make this generational leap.