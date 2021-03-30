Mobility restrictions from Madrid to other Communities from Thursday to Easter Sunday 2021

This weekend begins Holy Week 2021 which, as it happened during 2020, this year will also be marked by restrictions and measures approved to try to prevent infections from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the Community of Madrid will remain under perimeter closure from March 26 to April 9, on the occasion of the Holy Week holiday and with the aim of avoiding unjustified trips during these days.

The debate has been on the table in recent days, since the Madrid regional government opposed the measures taken by the Interterritorial Council and even appealed it before the Justice, although it will finally apply the perimeter closure measures during this period.

It is because of that citizens who live in Madrid will not be able to travel to any other community, unless it is for any of the justified causes that appear in Royal Decree 926/2020, of October 25, by which the state of alarm was declared.

Among these justifications is the return to the place of habitual or family residence, assistance to health centers, services and establishments, care of the elderly or force majeure, among others.

In addition, there are some basic health areas and some Madrid municipalities that maintain the perimeter closure, therefore, those who live in those territories, They will also not be able to move to other areas within the Community of Madrid.

Other restrictions in the Community of Madrid

In addition to the perimeter closure that prohibits mobility to other regions without just cause, Madrid residents they must also attend to other restrictive measures, such as the curfew or the limitation of people in the groups.

The curfew is maintained throughout the Community of Madrid from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m., not being allowed to circulate on public roads during these hours.

As for the hotel and restaurant premises, must close at the latest at 11:00 p.m., not being able in any case to admit new customers to consume in the establishment after 10 pm. Home delivery services may be performed until 00.00 hours.

What’s more, Groups may not exceed 4 people inside the bars or restaurants, while on the terraces the maximum number of people per table is 6. On the other hand, meetings of non-cohabitants in homes are prohibited, unless it is for the care of third parties, according to the Community of Madrid.