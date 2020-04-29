According to a study carried out by Google and Twitter, Mexico City remains with low mobility during the pandemic due to the new coronavirus.

Aguascalientes is the entity of the country that presented a high peak of mobility, reported Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, who explained that these data come from a study by Google and Twitter It covers from February 15 to April 27.

“In Aguascalientes, Twitter has shown an increase in mobility that reaches figures of less than 5%, this means that they are recovering mobility right now. We invite the people of Aguascalientes to return home and respect the National Day of Healthy Distance, “said the federal official.

He added that gentleman It is another entity that presented mobility figures of nearly 50 percent on Google and Twitter.

“Morelos It also shows increased activity on both platforms. Like Nayarit, Nuevo León and Oaxaca they recovered mobility ”, Cortés explained.

While, he said, the Mexico City and Durango they are entities that remain below 50% mobility.

“You have to be below 50%, ideally below 65% in order to further mitigate the curve (of infections),” said the director general of Health Promotion.

He added that Veracruz also showed a decrease of mobility.

For his part, Zacatecas it presented a decrease below 50% with levels that even a few weeks ago reached 75%, “but unfortunately Twitter users show greatly increased mobility and this was what made the effort in the previous report change. Google users make that it can be affected by other users, in this case Twitter, it does not even reach 25%.

“Usually We invite Twitter users to keep a healthy distance and stay at home.Cortés finished.

