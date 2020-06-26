After joining the list of operators offering their fiber service without permanence, Mobilefree has just announced a different summer promotion, in which we will not see extra gigs as most operators have accustomed us, but will lower the price of its fiber rates to the most loyal customers.

With this promotion, Mobilfree continues to promote the hiring of only fiber and the combined mobile + fiber, which, although they do not have permanence, will allow reward customers who choose to keep it for at least six.

The promotion involves discount of 15 euros per month during the fourth, fifth and sixth month since your contract began in any of the Mobilfree fiber modalities to all customers who register a fiber line between June 25 and August 31, 2020.

In this way, with the discount applied, the Mobilfree offer is as follows:

Fiber a 100 Mbps for 14.99 euros per month for three months, and the rest of installments at 29.99 euros.

Fiber a 600 Mbps for 29.99 euros per month for the first six months Because the first three months maintain the usual fiber promotion at 600 Mbps at a price of 100 Mbps, and the following three months the summer promotion will apply. At the end of this period, you can migrate to fiber of 100 megabytes or pay 44.99 euros per month.

Fiber a 100 Mbps + Mobile with 9 GB and unlimited calls for 24.99 euros per month, and the rest of fees at 39.99 euros.

Fiber a 100 Mbps + three unlimited mobile lines with 15 GB shared for 34.99 euros per month, and the rest of installments at 49.99 euros.

More information | Mobilfree.

