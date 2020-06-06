While more traditional operators continue to establish rates with unlimited data, in parallel we also began to see how smaller OMVs they increase the gigabytes included in some of their rates and they create new modalities like the case of Mobilefree, OMV with Yoigo coverage.

Specifically, Mobilfree, which until now had maintained its offer for a mobile line below 20 euros, now offers two new rates that include 40 GB for 24.95 euros or 60 GB for 39.90 euros. In both cases with unlimited calls and messages at 9.7 cents / SMS.

Family rates increase your gigabytes for free

But like other OMVs that use Yoigo coverage, such as Jiayu, Netllar or Ahí +, Mobilfree has also specialized in fiber-free family rates, which include three mobile lines with unlimited calls and shared gigabytes.

In this area, Moblfree has replicated its new rates with a single line and has transferred the increase in gigabytes to its family rates, so that by 29.90 euros has gone from 35 to 40 GB, and by 39.90 euros, has gone from 50 to 60 GB. In the latter case, we see how the 60 GB have the same price for both one mobile line and three.

Fiber rates, no permanence forever

Mobilfree has been one of the operators that during the confinement has relaxed its demands to contract fiber, completely eliminating the mandatory stay and the cost of registration, in order to facilitate that it could be contracted without any type of commitment.

With the return to normality little by little and the possibility of re-doing portabilities without limitations, Mobilfree has decided to do definitive absence of permanence both in their rates fiber only, as in combined fiber and mobile, thus joining an initiative that we have seen in few operators such as O2, Pepephone, Movistar and Yoigo mainly.

Regarding the prices and conditions of the fiber rates, they remain unchanged as can be seen below:

