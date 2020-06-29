The OMV Mobilfree has been very « busy » for a month of June: it started releasing mobile rates with up to 60 GB and finalizing its fiber without permanence, followed with the launch of its summer promotion last week and now it has just announced that you already have funded terminals on their website.

For now, they start with 13 terminals of the brands Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme and Huawei, including 5G models, but the operator ensures that they will rotate continuously because stock is limited. In addition, it offers the possibility of taking out comprehensive insurance for the phone that covers all types of liquids, not just fresh water.

12 month stay instead of 24

For now, as we said, the catalog of Mobilfree financed terminals includes 13 models associated with contract portabilities With mobile rates or fiber + mobile packages, new registration with terminal or prepaid portabilities are not allowed. As in many other operators, each terminal is associated with specific rates and financing is pending approval by the financial institution.

Mobilfree gives you the option to choose one-time payment or installment payment in the application process and, if you want, add comprehensive insurance for your new mobile. This insurance covers any type of liquid (coffee, bleach, soft drinks, beach water …) and not just fresh water like the rest.

In the case of deferred payment, there is no initial payment or final payment, they are simply 12 monthly installments associated with the period of permanence (which is one year, and not two as usual). As for the mobiles currently available, we have models from Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme and Huawei, among which there are four 5G alternatives:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: one-time payment of 1,256.52 euros or installment payment with installments of 123.71 euros per month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: one-time payment of 1,046.99 euros or installment payment with fees of 104.25 euros per month.

Xiaomi Mi 10: one-time payment of 827.89 euros or installment payment with installments of 81.99 euros per month.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G: single payment of 749.69 euros or installment payment with installments of 72.47 euros per month.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: one-time payment of 502.55 euros or installment payment with installments of 49.88 euros per month.

Samsung Galaxy A71: one-time payment of 383.52 euros or installment payment with installments of 37.96 euros per month.

Huawei P40 Lite: one-time payment of 261.07 euros or installment payment with installments of 26.76 euros per month.

Samsung Galaxy A41: one-time payment of 260.21 euros or installment payment with installments of 26.68 euros per month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: one-time payment of 254 euros or installment payment with installments of 26.17 euros per month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T: one-time payment of 211.11 euros or installment payment with installments of 22.59 euros per month.

Realme 5: one-time payment of 156.85 euros or installment payment with installments of 16.07 euros per month.

OPPO A5 (2020): one-time payment of 154.76 euros or installment payment with installments of 15.90 euros per month.

Huawei Y6 2019: one-time payment of 149.34 euros or installment payment with installments of 15.45 euros per month.

More information | Mobilefree

Share

Mobilfree launches mobile phones in installments with models from Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme and Huawei