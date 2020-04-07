Android 10 is official. After ten years, Google has decided to change the course of Android by renewing the brand of its mobile operating system, and by the way ending the tradition of dessert names, so that Android Q becomes definitely Android 10.

But, would such a change be of any use if there were no compatible phones for the new version? Android 10 introduces even more news and improvements with the aim of fighting against fragmentation as is the case of the Project Mainline initiative. And the truth is that The first fruits of this system have already begun to take effect., because with the Android 10 just landed, there are several terminals that already have this version in their guts.

That is why today we have decided to prepare this list, in which We collect all the smartphones that will update to Android 10 and when they will, according to the plans of each of its corresponding companies. Note that this list will be updated frequentlySo, if your terminal still does not appear, we recommend you check this article again in a few weeks, as the manufacturer in question may have finally announced its update plans.

Brand index:

Mobile brands and models that will receive Android 10

ASUS

For a while now, the Taiwanese ASUS has decided to change the direction of its strategy in the mobile market. One of its goals is to improve its support in terms of software updates. To this day, we know that at least three of your devices they will receive Android 10.

ZenFone 6 – Now available

ZenFone 5Z – Now available

ZenFone Max Pro M1 – Now available

ROG Phone 2 – Now available

Google

How could it be otherwise, Google was the first brand to update their phones to the new version of Android. The company has already confirmed that each and every model in the Pixel series, including originals released in 2016, will receive this update, which is now available for download.

Google Pixel – Now available

Google Pixel XL – Now available

Google Pixel 2 – Now available

Google Pixel 2 XL – Now available

Google Pixel 3 – Now available

Google Pixel 3 XL – Now available

Google Pixel 3a – Now available

Google Pixel 3a XL – Now available

Essential

Last year, Essential It became the first brand in history to update a phone to the new version of Android the same day as the Pixels. And this year the company led by Andy Rubin has done it again.

Essential Phone PH-1 – Now available

Huawei / Honor

Another firm that has already published the list of phones that will receive Android 10 is Huawei. Despite its situation, the company has been optimistic at all times, and in fact its list of terminals with the upgrade to EMUI 10 secured It is one of the most numerous:

P30 Pro – Now available

P30 – Now available

P30 Lite

Matte 20 X (5G) – Now available

Mate 20 Pro – Now available

Mate 20 – Now available

P Smart Z – Now available

P Smart + 2019 – Now available

P Smart 2019 – Now available

P20 Pro – Now available

P20 – Now available

Nova 5 Pro – Now available

Nova 4e – Now available

Mate 10 Pro – Now available

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10 – Now available

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS – Now available

Mate 20 X

Mate 10 – Now available

Mate 20 Lite

Honor 20 – Now available

Honor 20 pro – Now available

Honor 20 Lite

Honor Magic 2 – Now available

Honor View20 / V20 – Now available

Honor 10

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 8X – Now available

LG

Korean LG has also yet published a list of devices that will receive the tenth version of Google’s operating system. In it are mainly recent terminals, both high-end and mid-range:

LG G8 – Now available

LG G8s – third quarter of 2020

LG G8x – second quarter of 2020

LG V50 – Now available

LG V50s – second quarter of 2020

LG G7 One – Now available

LG V40 – third quarter of 2020

LG G7 – third quarter of 2020

LG K50s – fourth quarter of 2020

LG K40S – fourth quarter of 2020

LG K50 – fourth quarter of 2020

LG Q60 – fourth quarter of 2020

Motorola

The Californian belonging to Lenovo has not published a list with the terminals of its catalog that will receive the new version, but in the launch of its latest devices, it has indicated which of them will have a longer period of support. Thus, we can deduce some of the Motorola phones with assured update to Android 10.

Motorola Moto Z4 – Now available

Motorola One – Now available

Motorola One Power – Now available

Motorola One Vision – Now available

Motorola One Macro

Motorola One Zoom

Motorola One Action

Motorola Moto G7 Plus – Now available

Nokia

Nokia It has been going well in terms of support since it returned to the phone market from Android. To this day, the Finnish brand has not only confirmed which phones will receive the new version –Which are practically all of its catalog–, but has even revealed ** when we can expect the arrival of the update.

Nokia 7.2 – Now available

Nokia 6.2 – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 5.2 – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 7.1 – Now available

Nokia 8.1 – Now available

Nokia 9 PureView – Now available

Nokia 6.1 – Now available

Nokia 6.1 Plus Now available

Nokia 7 Plus – Now available

Nokia 2.2 – Now available

Nokia 3.1 Plus – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 3.2 – Now available

Nokia 4.2 – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 1 Plus – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 5.1 Plus – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 8 Sirocco – first quarter of 2020

Nokia 2.1 – second quarter of 2020

Nokia 3.1 – second quarter of 2020

Nokia 5.1 – second quarter of 2020

Nokia 1 – second quarter of 2020

Oneplus

Since OnePlus has collaborated with Google during the Android 10 beta program, we already knew which of your phones have the update assured. However, the surprise comes from knowing that the Chinese firm could update its latest models the same day that Google will update its Pixels.

On the other hand, OnePlus had previously confirmed that the 5 and 5T models will also receive the update at some point.

OPPO

Another one that does not fail to your appointment with Android 10 is OPPO, the Chinese giant has returned to Europe in style, and its objective is to position itself at the top of the telephone market. And for this, of course, it is not enough to create phones with enviable hardware. You also have to pamper the software, and for now the company’s plans promise:

OPPO Reno – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Reno 10x zoom– second quarter of 2020

OPPO Reno Ace – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Reno 2 – first quarter of 2020

OPPO Reno 2Z – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Reno Z – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Find X – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition – second quarter of 2020

OPPO Find X Super VOOC Edition – second quarter of 2020

OPPO R17 – second quarter of 2020

OPPO R17 Pro – second quarter of 2020

OPPO K5 – second quarter of 2020

OPPO R15 Pro – third quarter of 2020

OPPO R15 – third quarter of 2020

OPPO K3 – second quarter of 2020

OPPO A9 – second quarter of 2020

OPPO A9x – second quarter of 2020

OPPO A11 – second quarter of 2020

OPPO A9 (2020) – third quarter of 2020

OPPO A5 2020 – third quarter of 2020

Realme

The OPPO sub-brand has broken into the mobile market, and despite being a relatively young company, it is doing a commendable job of updating its devices. These are the Realme terminals They have the update to Android 10 and ColorOS 7. According to the brand, this update will come to their devices as a slightly modified version of ColorOS 7, with a simpler interface and similar to the lines of Android stock.

Realme X2 Pro – Now available

Realme X2 – Now available

Realme XT – Now available

Realme 3 Pro – Now available

Realme X – Now available

Realme 5 Pro – Now available

Realme 3i – April 2020

Realme 3 – April 2020

Realme 5 – May 2020

Realme 5s – May 2020

Realme 2 Pro – June 2020

Realme C2 – third quarter of 2020

Samsung

Samsung has already made official the list of terminals that will receive Android 10. It includes a total of 35 devices, which will receive the new version of the system as of January 2020.

Galaxy S10 + – Now available

Galaxy S10e – Now available

Galaxy S10 – Now available

Galaxy S10 5G – Now available

Galaxy Note10 – Now available

Galaxy Note10 + – Now available

Galaxy Note10 + 5G – Now available

Galaxy S9 – Now available

Galaxy S9 + – Now available

Galaxy Note9 – Now available

Galaxy A50s – Now available

Galaxy A30 – Now available

Galaxy M20 – Now available

Galaxy A80 – Now available

Galaxy A6 – Now available

Galaxy A7 2018 – April 2020

Galaxy A40 – Now available

Galaxy A9 – Now available

Galaxy A70s – Now available

Galaxy A70 – Now available

Galaxy A90 5G – April 2020

Galaxy Fold – Now available

Galaxy Tab S6 – April 2020

Galaxy M30s – Now available

Galaxy A10s – Now available

Galaxy A10 – May 2020

Galaxy A20 – May 2020

Galaxy A30s – May 2020

Galaxy A50 – Now available

Galaxy XCover 4s – May 2020

Galaxy j6 – June 2020

Galaxy J6 + – June 2020

Galaxy A6 + – June 2020

Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 – July 2020

Galaxy Tab S5e – July 2020

Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 – August 2020

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 – September 2020

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 – September 2020

Galaxy Tab Active Pro – September 2020

Galaxy M30

Galaxy M40 – Now available

Sony

It has taken, but Japan’s Sony finally has https://andro4all.com/noticias/moviles/sony-xperia-actualizacion-android-10. This year, the list is not particularly large, mainly because, the brand forgets some of its mid and low range models, like the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra, or the Xperia L3.

Sony Xperia 1 – Now available

Sony Xperia 5 – Now available

Sony Xperia 10 – early 2020

Sony Xperia 10 Plus – early 2020

Sony Xperia XZ2 – Now available

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact – Now available

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium – Now available

Sony Xperia XZ3 – Now available

Xiaomi

Xiaomi It is another of the firms that has also shared its Android 10 update plans with the world. Although MIUI 11 has not yet been presented in society, the new version has already been seen on video showing some of its news and changes more important.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Now available

Redmi K20 Pro – Now available

Xiaomi Mi 8 – Now available

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition – Now available

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition – Now available

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite – Now available

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S – Now available

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 – Now available

Redmi K20 – Now available

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE – Now available

Redmi Note 7 – first quarter of 2020

Redmi Note 7 Pro – first quarter of 2020

LITTLE F1 – Now available

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 – Now available

Xiaomi Mi A2 – Now available

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite – already available | Problems with updating

Xiaomi Mi A3 – already available | Delayed due to COVID-19 virus

Black Shark 2 Pro

Black Shark 2

Black shark

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 Pro – already available (in China)

Redmi 8

Other mobiles with assured update

As of Android 10 beta number 3, a total of 21 mobiles from 13 different manufacturers have received the different versions that Google has been releasing, and therefore have the update assured. They are as follows:

Tecno Spark 3 Pro – Now available

I live X27

I live NEX S

I live NEX A

ZTE Axon 10 – Now available

Again, it is convenient to emphasize that this is a preliminary list, and it is very likely that over the weeks new brands and models will be added. As Android 10 availability is announced by major manufacturers, we will update this guide with new models, update dates and everything you need to know to be able to enjoy the new version of Android on your mobile and all its news.

