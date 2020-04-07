Android 10 is official. After ten years, Google has decided to change the course of Android by renewing the brand of its mobile operating system, and by the way ending the tradition of dessert names, so that Android Q becomes definitely Android 10.
But, would such a change be of any use if there were no compatible phones for the new version? Android 10 introduces even more news and improvements with the aim of fighting against fragmentation as is the case of the Project Mainline initiative. And the truth is that The first fruits of this system have already begun to take effect., because with the Android 10 just landed, there are several terminals that already have this version in their guts.
That is why today we have decided to prepare this list, in which We collect all the smartphones that will update to Android 10 and when they will, according to the plans of each of its corresponding companies. Note that this list will be updated frequentlySo, if your terminal still does not appear, we recommend you check this article again in a few weeks, as the manufacturer in question may have finally announced its update plans.
Brand index:
Mobile brands and models that will receive Android 10
ASUS
For a while now, the Taiwanese ASUS has decided to change the direction of its strategy in the mobile market. One of its goals is to improve its support in terms of software updates. To this day, we know that at least three of your devices they will receive Android 10.
ZenFone 6 – Now available
ZenFone 5Z – Now available
ZenFone Max Pro M1 – Now available
ROG Phone 2 – Now available
How could it be otherwise, Google was the first brand to update their phones to the new version of Android. The company has already confirmed that each and every model in the Pixel series, including originals released in 2016, will receive this update, which is now available for download.
Google Pixel – Now available
Google Pixel XL – Now available
Google Pixel 2 – Now available
Google Pixel 2 XL – Now available
Google Pixel 3 – Now available
Google Pixel 3 XL – Now available
Google Pixel 3a – Now available
Google Pixel 3a XL – Now available
Essential
Last year, Essential It became the first brand in history to update a phone to the new version of Android the same day as the Pixels. And this year the company led by Andy Rubin has done it again.
Essential Phone PH-1 – Now available
Huawei / Honor
Another firm that has already published the list of phones that will receive Android 10 is Huawei. Despite its situation, the company has been optimistic at all times, and in fact its list of terminals with the upgrade to EMUI 10 secured It is one of the most numerous:
P30 Pro – Now available
P30 – Now available
P30 Lite
Matte 20 X (5G) – Now available
Mate 20 Pro – Now available
Mate 20 – Now available
P Smart Z – Now available
P Smart + 2019 – Now available
P Smart 2019 – Now available
P20 Pro – Now available
P20 – Now available
Nova 5 Pro – Now available
Nova 4e – Now available
Mate 10 Pro – Now available
PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10 – Now available
PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS – Now available
Mate 20 X
Mate 10 – Now available
Mate 20 Lite
Honor 20 – Now available
Honor 20 pro – Now available
Honor 20 Lite
Honor Magic 2 – Now available
Honor View20 / V20 – Now available
Honor 10
Honor 10 Lite
Honor 8X – Now available
LG
Korean LG has also yet published a list of devices that will receive the tenth version of Google’s operating system. In it are mainly recent terminals, both high-end and mid-range:
LG G8 – Now available
LG G8s – third quarter of 2020
LG G8x – second quarter of 2020
LG V50 – Now available
LG V50s – second quarter of 2020
LG G7 One – Now available
LG V40 – third quarter of 2020
LG G7 – third quarter of 2020
LG K50s – fourth quarter of 2020
LG K40S – fourth quarter of 2020
LG K50 – fourth quarter of 2020
LG Q60 – fourth quarter of 2020
Motorola
The Californian belonging to Lenovo has not published a list with the terminals of its catalog that will receive the new version, but in the launch of its latest devices, it has indicated which of them will have a longer period of support. Thus, we can deduce some of the Motorola phones with assured update to Android 10.
Motorola Moto Z4 – Now available
Motorola One – Now available
Motorola One Power – Now available
Motorola One Vision – Now available
Motorola One Macro
Motorola One Zoom
Motorola One Action
Motorola Moto G7 Plus – Now available
Nokia
Nokia It has been going well in terms of support since it returned to the phone market from Android. To this day, the Finnish brand has not only confirmed which phones will receive the new version –Which are practically all of its catalog–, but has even revealed ** when we can expect the arrival of the update.
Nokia 7.2 – Now available
Nokia 6.2 – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 5.2 – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 7.1 – Now available
Nokia 8.1 – Now available
Nokia 9 PureView – Now available
Nokia 6.1 – Now available
Nokia 6.1 Plus Now available
Nokia 7 Plus – Now available
Nokia 2.2 – Now available
Nokia 3.1 Plus – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 3.2 – Now available
Nokia 4.2 – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 1 Plus – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 5.1 Plus – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 8 Sirocco – first quarter of 2020
Nokia 2.1 – second quarter of 2020
Nokia 3.1 – second quarter of 2020
Nokia 5.1 – second quarter of 2020
Nokia 1 – second quarter of 2020
Oneplus
Since OnePlus has collaborated with Google during the Android 10 beta program, we already knew which of your phones have the update assured. However, the surprise comes from knowing that the Chinese firm could update its latest models the same day that Google will update its Pixels.
On the other hand, OnePlus had previously confirmed that the 5 and 5T models will also receive the update at some point.
OPPO
Another one that does not fail to your appointment with Android 10 is OPPO, the Chinese giant has returned to Europe in style, and its objective is to position itself at the top of the telephone market. And for this, of course, it is not enough to create phones with enviable hardware. You also have to pamper the software, and for now the company’s plans promise:
OPPO Reno – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Reno 10x zoom– second quarter of 2020
OPPO Reno Ace – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Reno 2 – first quarter of 2020
OPPO Reno 2Z – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Reno Z – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Find X – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition – second quarter of 2020
OPPO Find X Super VOOC Edition – second quarter of 2020
OPPO R17 – second quarter of 2020
OPPO R17 Pro – second quarter of 2020
OPPO K5 – second quarter of 2020
OPPO R15 Pro – third quarter of 2020
OPPO R15 – third quarter of 2020
OPPO K3 – second quarter of 2020
OPPO A9 – second quarter of 2020
OPPO A9x – second quarter of 2020
OPPO A11 – second quarter of 2020
OPPO A9 (2020) – third quarter of 2020
OPPO A5 2020 – third quarter of 2020
Realme
The OPPO sub-brand has broken into the mobile market, and despite being a relatively young company, it is doing a commendable job of updating its devices. These are the Realme terminals They have the update to Android 10 and ColorOS 7. According to the brand, this update will come to their devices as a slightly modified version of ColorOS 7, with a simpler interface and similar to the lines of Android stock.
Realme X2 Pro – Now available
Realme X2 – Now available
Realme XT – Now available
Realme 3 Pro – Now available
Realme X – Now available
Realme 5 Pro – Now available
Realme 3i – April 2020
Realme 3 – April 2020
Realme 5 – May 2020
Realme 5s – May 2020
Realme 2 Pro – June 2020
Realme C2 – third quarter of 2020
Samsung
Samsung has already made official the list of terminals that will receive Android 10. It includes a total of 35 devices, which will receive the new version of the system as of January 2020.
Galaxy S10 + – Now available
Galaxy S10e – Now available
Galaxy S10 – Now available
Galaxy S10 5G – Now available
Galaxy Note10 – Now available
Galaxy Note10 + – Now available
Galaxy Note10 + 5G – Now available
Galaxy S9 – Now available
Galaxy S9 + – Now available
Galaxy Note9 – Now available
Galaxy A50s – Now available
Galaxy A30 – Now available
Galaxy M20 – Now available
Galaxy A80 – Now available
Galaxy A6 – Now available
Galaxy A7 2018 – April 2020
Galaxy A40 – Now available
Galaxy A9 – Now available
Galaxy A70s – Now available
Galaxy A70 – Now available
Galaxy A90 5G – April 2020
Galaxy Fold – Now available
Galaxy Tab S6 – April 2020
Galaxy M30s – Now available
Galaxy A10s – Now available
Galaxy A10 – May 2020
Galaxy A20 – May 2020
Galaxy A30s – May 2020
Galaxy A50 – Now available
Galaxy XCover 4s – May 2020
Galaxy j6 – June 2020
Galaxy J6 + – June 2020
Galaxy A6 + – June 2020
Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 – July 2020
Galaxy Tab S5e – July 2020
Galaxy Tab A 8 2019 – August 2020
Galaxy Tab A 10.5 – September 2020
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 – September 2020
Galaxy Tab Active Pro – September 2020
Galaxy M30
Galaxy M40 – Now available
Sony
It has taken, but Japan’s Sony finally has https://andro4all.com/noticias/moviles/sony-xperia-actualizacion-android-10. This year, the list is not particularly large, mainly because, the brand forgets some of its mid and low range models, like the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra, or the Xperia L3.
Sony Xperia 1 – Now available
Sony Xperia 5 – Now available
Sony Xperia 10 – early 2020
Sony Xperia 10 Plus – early 2020
Sony Xperia XZ2 – Now available
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact – Now available
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium – Now available
Sony Xperia XZ3 – Now available
Xiaomi
Xiaomi It is another of the firms that has also shared its Android 10 update plans with the world. Although MIUI 11 has not yet been presented in society, the new version has already been seen on video showing some of its news and changes more important.
Xiaomi Mi 9 – Now available
Redmi K20 Pro – Now available
Xiaomi Mi 8 – Now available
Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition – Now available
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition – Now available
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite – Now available
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S – Now available
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 – Now available
Redmi K20 – Now available
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE – Now available
Redmi Note 7 – first quarter of 2020
Redmi Note 7 Pro – first quarter of 2020
LITTLE F1 – Now available
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 – Now available
Xiaomi Mi A2 – Now available
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite – already available | Problems with updating
Xiaomi Mi A3 – already available | Delayed due to COVID-19 virus
Black Shark 2 Pro
Black Shark 2
Black shark
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8 Pro – already available (in China)
Redmi 8
Other mobiles with assured update
As of Android 10 beta number 3, a total of 21 mobiles from 13 different manufacturers have received the different versions that Google has been releasing, and therefore have the update assured. They are as follows:
Tecno Spark 3 Pro – Now available
I live X27
I live NEX S
I live NEX A
ZTE Axon 10 – Now available
Again, it is convenient to emphasize that this is a preliminary list, and it is very likely that over the weeks new brands and models will be added. As Android 10 availability is announced by major manufacturers, we will update this guide with new models, update dates and everything you need to know to be able to enjoy the new version of Android on your mobile and all its news.
