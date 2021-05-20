Mobile World Congress launches tickets at 21 euros to attract as many people as possible

The Mobile World Congress is back with a hybrid option that will allow people to participate in person or virtually between June 28 and July 1. The organizer of the event, GSMA, has announced that in this edition it will offer a limited number of tickets to a promotional price of 21 euros plus VAT for professionals in the sector, a decision that radically changes the strategy promoted in previous years, in which the cheapest pass exceeded 700 euros.

GSMA indicates that the Mobile World Congress in Barelona It will be carried out safely, complying with all the sanitary measures requested by the local authorities. Among them are the COVID-19 test, safety distance, the obligation to wear a mask and adequate ventilation. This year about 35,000 people are expected, a number substantially less than the 109,000 who attended the 2019 event.

Speakers will also be part of the new hybrid format. According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, a total of 300 will attend. 70% of them will participate in person and the remaining 30% virtually. Likewise, there will be conferences, tours and virtual exhibitions that will enrich the event for those who are in person at the Mobile World Congress and those who follow it remotely.

Mobile World Congress and tickets at 21 euros

Image: Kārlis Dambrāns.

The Mobile World Congress organization has launched the “Give what we receive” initiative at this year’s event. It’s about a 21 euro pass plus VAT for industry professionals such as the automotive industry, the media and transport. GSMA has pledged to donate a portion of the tickets to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Promotional tickets are only available to local residents and can be purchased on this website. Each buyer must purchase their own COVID-19 antigen test and you will have access to all the benefits of a Mobile World Congress Discovery Pass, that is, to virtual conferences, keynote conferences and a visit to the entire exhibition floor.

GSMA has explained that under the slogan “Connected Impact” the Mobile World Congress 2021 seeks to focus on topics such as 5G, artificial intelligence, consumer experience and innovation through startups. Among the companies that will be present are Dell, Vodafone, Huawei and ZTE, however, multinationals such as Qualcomm, Google, Facebook and Oracle have announced that they will not attend.

