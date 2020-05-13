Call of Duty: Mobile finally has the Season 6, called ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust’ that brings new maps, new game modes, new events and even more rewards to win, among other news. Activision’s work, which recently reached 150 million downloads, has received these days a small update with news from the Wild West, and which also incorporates a series of news that we will reveal below.

The mobile version of the popular Activision franchise, which has confirmed that will ban the cheats forever, revealed all the details of this new update through the official thread of Call of Duty: Mobile on Reddit, which is also the first community update of the month of May and that comes after the release of ‘Once Upon a Time in Rust ‘. A season with a western themed explosion, which has received a good reception from the players and which incorporates one of the most emblematic maps of the saga: Rust.

Among other details, three new game modes have been added that arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile with season 6: Capture the flag, duel one on one and confirmed loss; plus a series of challenges, two characters and a new battle pass. However, the game has more content to come during the month of May, as a new class for the Battle Royale mode, a new tactical grenade, more game modes and a new map called Saloon, which will be officially available in the middle of the month, among others.

The first of the novelties to arrive is the launch of Gold Rush, a themed event that players can enjoy until next May 21 and in which you have to collect gold to get unique rewards. For example, when playing mode Confirmed withdrawal, users can now collect gold bars or, in the case of Battle Royale, specially marked barrels that can provide a treasure map.

New Call of Duty: Mobile update is now live

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Mobile has also launched Outlaw, a powerful sniper rifle unlocked at Level 12, and hopes to incorporate new weapons, such as a natural hunter’s knife or a smoke grenade. The team responsible for the game has also offered the roadmap of the new season, with which users will be achieving new content, in addition to others already launched, and which provides an overview of the season at a single glance (and that you can see on these lines).

In the same way, from Call of Duty: Mobile they have claimed to have listened to the community, collecting comments and sending them to the responsible team to make the gaming experience better. Likewise, they have also confirmed that this season has some events and changes, but there are also others that will come soon, highlighting that The next major update to the game will take place in June..

Finally, they have also confirmed that they have designed systems that will help with overall progression And at the same time, they have discussed a variety of options to add additional progression options for those eagerly awaiting more work. And as usual this update has also carried out a series of bug fixes and in the coming weeks the game will receive new challenges.

