Call of Duty: Mobile It was officially launched in October 2019 and has since become one of the most successful mobile games of all time, recently reaching 150 million downloads. Activision’s work, which last year also managed to win the award for best mobile title for android users, continues to incorporate new content with which to maintain its large mass of users, and is already preparing the arrival of one of the most emblematic maps of the saga.

After the arrival of a major update and of the fifth season, Call of Duty: Mobile shared through his official Twitter an image that hints Rust’s arrival, one of the most emblematic maps of the saga belonging to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A publication that, in addition to the image, is also accompanied by the following text: “If you know, you know”.

In the image offered by the Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account not visible when detailing the map, but reveals an art where the unmistakable figure oil extraction tower of the Modern Warfare 2 scenario. It is also unknown when this scenario will reach the mobile version of the Activision’s popular shooter saga nor if it will suffer any type of change, yes, it is known that it will be available totally free.

😏 Coming soon to #CODMobile… pic.twitter.com/7Gc0cgv9iF – Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 11, 2020

This map will most likely arrive as content for the upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile season. Rust is a small stage characterized by having a huge industrial structure in the middle and because it is located in the desert, and that it was born in Modern Warfare 2. An ideal map for games with frantic action and without rest, and that at the moment we will have to wait to be able to enjoy it in the mobile game.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Call of Duty: Mobile is launching its fifth season, called Steel Legion, which offers more rewards and the incorporation of two well-known characters from the Activision saga: David Mason, star of Black Ops 2, and Reaper, an experimental war robot with such sophisticated combat skills. In addition, those users who have the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass they can also get a new weapon, the GKS from Black Ops 4. At level 25, players can earn a new kill streak: Shock RC, a remote control car that paralyzes enemies just by touching them.

In the same way, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 also adds a new map, Meltdown, an original scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and in which users must face the battle in the industrial section of a nuclear power plant. There are even a number of game modes available and several new features for the Battle Royale mode.

