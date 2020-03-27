Confinement may be a good time to start exploring the wide and varied world of mobile gaming.

If your experience with video game from mobile is limited to “Candy Crush” or “Fortnite”, or you have just never played, the confinement It may be a good time to start exploring the wide and varied world of games for mobile. There are proposals for all tastes.

The video game for mobile They live a great moment. More and more projects are moving away from the themes of zombie threat or shooting and are betting on different narratives, which immerse the player in stories as careful and complex as those in any book.

Below we break down a list of proposals for all tastes.

– “Gorogoa”: This video game is a neat and original proposal drawn by hand by Jason Roberts. Players must order the illustrations, made with an exquisite level of detail, while immersing themselves in a story about a young man. The video game has a mechanic that is simple and evocative in principle, but which gains in complexity as the game unfolds. (IOs only)

– “Florence“: The illustration, the music and the history of this video game have turned this piece into a reference work in the sector, which also has countless awards, such as the BAFTA for the best video game for mobile. It tells in a very special way the story of Florence, a young woman of twenty-five who falls in love for the first time, with a young cellist, until everything turns upside down. (iOS and Andro.id)

– “Monument Valley“: It was launched five years ago, but today it is still a benchmark for mobile which also has an adaptation to the big screen on the way. It’s a unique puzzle experience that combines puzzles, with Escher-inspired impossible geometry structures and a movie soundtrack. (iOS and Android)

– “Tangle Tower”: It can be finished in a weekend and it’s like a mix between a puzzle video game and a crime series. At first glance it may seem like a simple animation with dialogues, but its story is designed in full detail and depth. (IOS only)

– “Kami 2”: The game that gives the puzzle genre a twist. It’s completely free unless you get stuck and need some clue to follow. The system is based on silhouettes made with brightly colored triangles and playing with the origami technique. There are over a hundred levels and it is very relaxing. (iOS and Android)

– “Grindstone”: Capybara Games is one of the studios of video game independent with more name. This game is going to kill, yes, but you will be in a cave to reach the top of a mountain. An adventure, halfway between puzzle and strategy, full of color and humor. (IOS only)

– “Sayonara Wild Hearts”: If you like music, this is your game. It is a project based on music, which tells the story of a young woman in a surrealist landscape. Its creators, the Swedes Simogo, describe it as a pop album turned into a video game, in which motorcycles, dance and music mix at two hundred kilometers per hour. (IOS only)

– “Journey”: It was one of the first independent titles to devastate (2012) and is the benchmark for many projects that came later. The player begins a journey in the desert, where he finds remains of an ancient civilization, while solving puzzles, puzzles and finding signs and other travelers, who guide him on a path that addresses topics such as companionship, kindness or magic. (IOS only)

– “Donut County”: Its strange plot, a city dominated by raccoons in which holes appear that gobble up everything in its path, raised it last year as one of the games of the year. It is a humorous strategy game whose sole objective is to have a good time and escape, so perfect for these moments of crisis. (IOS only)