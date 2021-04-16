Mobile vaccination day for Miami residents – Telemundo Miami (51)

Commissioner Joe Carollo participates this Friday with Miami paramedics in a mobile vaccination session that allows city residents to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“During these difficult times, we have an obligation to help as many people as possible receive access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carollo emphasized.

The José Martí Park gym located in Little Havana is the place you can go without an appointment after 10 in the morning if you want to be vaccinated. The exact address is SW 434 Street and 3rd Ave.

“I would like to thank the City of Miami firefighters and paramedics for their tireless work to keep our residents safe,” added Commissioner Carollo.