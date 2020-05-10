The mobile not only has to be used to play, but the uses that we can give it are endless, ranging from leisure to work, through productivity management or sports activity. And the good applications that we have on Android contribute to us being able to use our mobile phones for so many things.

However, if you need a mobile to work, it must have certain essential characteristics so that you can carry out your work in a comfortable way and the smartphone can provide you with everything you need from it, and we are going to tell you what those characteristics are.

Good autonomy and fast charge

If you are going to work with your mobile, you need a device that can withstand the pressure of receiving several calls a day, internet browsing and messaging. The luck is that right now quite a few manufacturers are including large batteries in their devices, and autonomy problems are no longer as widespread as they were years ago. However, there are some terminals that can boast of holding more than others.

And it is that, the Xiaomi Mi 10 with its 4780 mAh, the Redmi K30 Pro with its 4,700 mAh or the OnePlus 8 with its 4,510 mAh, they stand out a little from the average, and have a good performance at the level of autonomy. As we tell you, practically all smartphones will endure an intense day, but you must run away from devices that have a battery less than 4,000 mAh. With some exceptions, yes.

Something that is highly recommended, choose the mobile you choose, is that it has fast charge, since this allows that in a charging time, you can give your terminal a good boost for the whole day. And, luckily for you, practically all mid-range and high-end phones today have a fast charge protocol.

Native functions (duplicate applications, recorder …)

Despite the fact that mobile phones should not have native applications, it has always been very widespread, I am a strong advocate that they integrate some, as well as functions that allow getting more out of the mobile. And in this, companies like Xiaomi, Huawei or Samsung are experts, since they have the most complete layers of Android.

In these, you will be able to find functions such as duplicate applications or the native audio recorder that will come in handy, especially the first one, since It will allow you to create a “copy” of applications like WhatsApp to be able to log in with two accounts at the same time, and another icon will be created for you to access the account you want.

Beyond this, there are also interesting things, such as the Samsung concentration mode, which gives us the means to increase our productivity and reduce distractions. And learning how to use these kinds of things, and having them there without having to install third-party applications, is an advantage.

A solvent camera in any situation

This point is somewhat more debatable, but the truth is that, you use the smartphone for what you use it, A good camera always comes in handy, one that knows how to correctly solve any situation that comes before it and it does not matter if you are self-employed or Community Manager, a good camera never hurts, and it can help you in many situations.

In this sense, We may not discover anything if we recommend a Google Pixel, since, every year, the company brings out the best camera on the Android market, and that is not debatable, since the processing applied by the company is usually unrivaled year after year.

I have to say that this year, The Huawei P40 Pro is one of the best alternatives to the Pixel As for the camera, but with its lack of software, we prefer to recommend the Google terminal, which is a guarantee regarding the software and the camera.

Good power level, and hardware resistant to the passage of time

Obviously, if you want a smartphone to work, it is absolutely essential that it has a very good level of power, and that your hardware will remain competent in a few years. You want reliability and that the mobile does not leave you lying at the minimum. And it is completely normal.

At the end of the day, whatever our working tool, We all want it to be stable and that we do not have unforeseen events, stops or problems from time to time. And the same thing happens with a mobile phone. And yes, it is perfectly possible to get it.

In this case, our recommendations are very clear: OnePlus and iPhone. You like the ecosystem you like, you have two incredibly good terminals to choose from, that they have software and hardware that in two years will continue to be worth and that you can trust.

Follow Andro4all