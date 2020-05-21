Paolo Martinez / .

Mobile telephony continues to be the telecommunications service with the largest presence in the world. This is certified by the report on the report Digital Society in Spain 2019, which has just been made public by the Fundación Telefónica, through an online presentation in which Pablo Gonzalo, Head of Digital Culture and Space Fundación Telefónica, and Carmen have taken part Morenés, general director of the entity. The report also points out some worrying details, at a time when the pandemic has accelerated the forced digitization of society: the delay of many companies in this process and the lack of technological skills of the Spanish, who are behind the average of the EU.

According to 2018 data, the penetration of this mobile phone reached 107 lines for every 100 inhabitants. But its growth is no longer what it was. “There are more and more people in the world with a mobile line, even some with several, although the rate of growth has logically varied over the years,” Gonzalo reasons. Between 2013 and 2018, the average annual growth rate for mobile phone lines was 2.8%. During the previous five years, the increases reached an annual average of 9.3%. What has changed? According to the report, it seems like a matter of available space. “Although penetration continues to increase, it begins to show signs of saturation,” they point out. The fact is that we have 500 million more mobile lines than inhabitants have a planet, which shows the progress of the service and explains the “symptoms of slowdown”.

In 2008 there were 4,030 phone lines in the world. A decade later, we have more than doubled, but it seems that we can no longer expect growth of these magnitudes. And something similar occurs with the smartphone market, for which the Fundación Telefónica report also diagnoses “signs of saturation”. The 310.8 million smartphones sold during the first quarter of 2019 represent a decrease of 6.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. In addition, this fall marks the sixth consecutive quarter in which the year-on-year variation in sales is negative.

Other devices, another story

The tablet market generally follows the same downward trend. But the same does not happen with tablets that are sold accompanied by keyboards, whose sales are forecast to grow 4.6% annually between 2019 and 2023. Meanwhile, their non-keyboard counterparts will fall by 4.4%.

On the more optimistic side of electronic devices, wearables stand out, which the report describes as a “booming” market led by wireless headsets and smart watches. During the first quarter of 2019, 55.2% more sales were produced than in the same period of the previous year.

The long-announced moment of virtual and augmented reality could also have arrived, which seems to be recovering from the stagnation registered in 2018. “Interest in this type of device has been reactivated, mainly by the business segment, which is beginning to incorporate the augmented reality in their business processes ”, indicates the report. The growth registered for 2019 represented 28.8% more sales than in the previous year. “What we are seeing is a revolution of different technologies that converge between them. Connectivity means that more and more people and things are connected. Practically 40% of us speak to machines already, ”says Gonzalo. In fact, the other flourishing market is that of smart speakers, which during the second quarter of 2019 grew 55.4% more than in the same period in 2018. “Everything will be connected and therefore the market will continue being very dynamic ”, insists Gonzalo. “The coronavirus crisis makes it difficult to predict how these trends will evolve, but it is clear that connectivity, which has proven to be vital for people and digitization in all areas, will be a factor that will accelerate significantly and will be key for the future”.

Many devices, few skills

The head of Digital Culture and Space Fundación Telefónica celebrates the progress of this market saturated with devices that can facilitate Internet access: in fact, the hiring of mobile broadband is the service that has grown the most, in the same year in that more than half the world population has used the network. The percentage of users stood at 51.2% in 2018, which represents an increase of 2.6 points compared to 2017. In the case of Spain, 9 out of 10 citizens are already Internet users and the gender gap in the access it seems to have closed, although the age persists.

In addition, the level of confidence of the Spanish in the network has remained constant in recent years. Around 42% of Internet users state that they have a lot or a lot of confidence in this medium. In contrast, that trust fades to 20.7% of citizens when it comes to providing personal data through email or instant messaging. In the case of registrations in online services, the percentage rises to 30%.

On the other hand, Gonzalo highlights another dark side of these milestones, which is also aggravated in times of coronavirus: the lack of skills and digitization processes in the smaller business fabric. “This was important before, but now it is essential. As it has been seen, those companies that were more digitized have been the ones that are better facing the crisis and those citizens that had more competition are those that are able to continue with their education, continue working from home … “, he points out.

In the business section, the report puts the great challenge on the roof of SMEs and the self-employed and warns that two out of three Spanish companies are lagging behind in the digitization process. “The digital reinvention of Spain could have an impact that could reach an annual value equivalent to 1.8% of GDP until 2025”, they point out. The necessary acceleration of this process, they say, is key to reviving the economy after the Covid-19 crisis and generating employment.

Access in terms of infrastructure and means is key, but it is not the only need of the Spanish. “Just as in connectivity we are above the European average, if we go to the same EU index (DESI) and see how we are in terms of human capital, we are 3.5 points below the average,” argues the head of digital culture. Indeed, more than half of people between 17 and 74 years old in Spain only have basic digital skills. These shortcomings are evident when using different digital services: 14.5% of the population does not buy online due to lack of knowledge. And the same of the same happens with the electronic Administration. Furthermore, the lack of digital skills is expected to increasingly harm people’s employability. “We have to work so that this lack of skills does not become a factor of social exclusion. We have to educate in digital skills. The opposite would be like having the best roads in the world and not teaching people to drive, ”says Gonzalo.

