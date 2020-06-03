Portability reactivated on May 26, making almost the entire month affected by the government-imposed ban in mid-March. This allowed only mobile portabilities to be carried out, prohibiting fixed ones by requiring the movement of a technician home. Throughout the month, the MásMóvil Group followed its own in the mobile field with more than 20,000 new customers. We review the figures for yellows, in addition to Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Euskaltel or Digi, then.

You can now do the portability to another company, although this has not been the case in practically the entire month of May. The Royal Decree approved on March 17 prohibited them completely except for reasons of force majeure, while the March 31st This legal text was modified to allow those that did not require a technician to travel, that is, those on mobile phones. These have been the results reaped by the main operators.

Mobile portability May 2020

We started the review with Movistar, operator that adds to its results the mobile portabilities of O2 and Tuenti. If in April they lost 4,000 clients, in May they have reduced the figure to 2,000 lost mobile clients. Unlimited data and promotions following the return of soccer on television are expected to set foot on positive ground in June.

Orange He cannot hit the key to get out of the negative terrain. Adding the portables of Jazztel, Amena or Simyo, among others, the French operator lost 42,700 mobile customers during the month of May 2020. The launch of unlimited data on mobile-only rates could help improve the figures for this month.

Vodafone it has gone from the 7,000 new clients during the month of April, recruited with its own brand and with Lowi, to lose 540 clients. Again, we will have to wait until June to check the effect of the stoppage of fixed-rate portabilities that inevitably dragged down the converging rates with fiber.

The More Mobile Group It follows its own and almost doubles the customers won compared to April. The compendium of MásMóvil itself, Yoigo, Pepephone or Llamaya, among others, has achieved a total of 23,400 clients.

The Euskaltel Group, which now has the brand Virgin telco, obtained 3,700 new mobile clients in May. The company has high hopes for its new brand, which has already begun its journey with a configurable à la carte offer.

Finally, Digi mobil It comes out of the well it got into in April, the month in which it lost 2,200 customers. The closing of his stores affected him enormously, since it is usually the form of sale with which he gets more clients. In May it returned to positive with 10,700 new clients.