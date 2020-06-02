There was a time when the aluminum It was the best ally of mobile manufacturers when it came to building their terminals. Since Apple kicked off the trend of creating terminals with bodies built from a single block of aluminum with the iPhone 6S, many brands decided to follow in their footsteps and make this material the new plastic. But everything changed with the arrival of glass.

And while all-metal mobile designs still have their loyalties, there’s no denying that finding phones is getting easier whose rear parts are entirely made of aluminum. But do not think that it is a fashion that sooner or later will recover. In fact, it is very likely that mobiles with metallic unibody chassis are gone so as not to return.

5G and wireless charging ensure a “metal-free” future in the phone industry

Manufacturers have not decided to go for glass because it is a more fragile material than aluminum, despite what the most conspiranoids say. The truth is that most metals are extremely effective when blocking the wireless signals necessary for the normal performance of the devices, so that the use of these materials can greatly affect aspects such as Wi-Fi signal reception or network coverage. Hence, the vast majority of terminals have plastic lines on its edges, made of plastic, which allow the signals to communicate without too many problems with the modems and other electronic elements that make up the interior of the devices.

And that is precisely the reason that Quentin Ting, Huawei design leader, alludes in an interview offered to PhoneArena, when asked about the reason why the vast majority of current smartphones are so similar to each other. And, as usual lately, 5G is largely to blame:

“Due to 5G we had to abandon the use of metal for the back cover because this would interrupt the signal. With this, we begin to experiment with new and exciting materials. In the past there was only one camera, now with more options we have more options in our design to show the cameras, this allows us to create more interesting designs … “

Like it or not, 5G is the future, and no matter how advanced the technology that supports this type of network, a simple metal back It can become an obstacle that greatly torpedo its operation.

Nor should we ignore the fact that the wireless charging It is more present than ever, and little by little it is a trait that is spreading among the vast majority of mobiles from the main manufacturers. And, as we explained at the time, this induction-based technology is totally incompatible with mobile phones with a metal back:

“The metal would act as a conductor, and the energy emitted by the coil of the charging base would be induced into the metal body of the phone, thus generating more heat than normal and completely blocking the charging process”

It seems quite evident that all metal built mobiles they are practically doomed to disappear. Perhaps, in the future, the industry advances enough to develop a material capable of combining the durability of aluminum with the advantages of glass in terms of signal reception. Something like… the plastic?

