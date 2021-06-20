Mobile phones hide 100 million euros in gold only in Spain

Related news

The gold is part of everyday life, in which it often goes unnoticed. This is the case of the use of this raw material in mobile phones, which could only be hidden in Spain an amount of this metal equivalent to about 100 million euros, according to Degussa’s calculations.

The benchmark company in Europe in trading physical investment gold and other precious metals takes as a basis for this calculation the 55 million mobile lines that are currently active in Spain, according to figures from Statista. In this sense, it considers that, in general, each line corresponds to a device and that each of them would have about 0.036 grams of gold.

With these two figures, the conclusion is reached that all mobile phones in the country would contain some 1,980 kilos of gold. If this number is multiplied by the around 50,000 euros that a kilo of the precious metal is worth, the result is very close to 100 million euros.

300 grams per ton

Even if the gold value of each phone would be limited to about 1.8 eurosThese calculations reflect the importance of this raw material also in its industrial use.

If these same calculations are extrapolated globally, you get a quite considerable figure: about 12,600 million euros. An amount that is reached when considering that according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), one of the UN agencies, there are around 7,000 million active mobiles worldwide.

A gold prospector sifts a nugget in Burkina Faso.

In total, 252,000 kilos of gold hidden in mobile devices. A considerable figure if one takes into account that, according to research carried out by the United Nations University and the Global Initiative for Electronic Sustainability almost a decade ago, it is estimated that a ton of cell phones about 300 grams of the precious metal could be obtained.

Although the data may seem modest, Tomás Epeldegui, director of Degussa in Spain, stresses that it is “a considerable figure”. A statement that justifies the fact that “Mining only achieves an average of five grams for every 1,000 kilos of material extracted”.

The potential of recycling

On the other hand, the latest Global Electronic Waste Monitor prepared by the ITU details that in 2019 gold, silver, copper, platinum and other recoverable materials were discarded with an estimated value of about 50.8 billion euros. And there, technological waste, including mobile phones, has a more than relevant role.

Regarding this situation, Epeldegui comments that every year “tons of mobiles and other devices are discarded”, so that “electronic mining has become an important source of obtaining gold“More if one takes into account that, as he points out,” a third of the world’s demand for this precious metal is covered by recycling. “

More specifically, according to data provided by the World Gold Council, around the 90% of recycled precious metal comes from jewelry while the remaining 10% already comes from electronic waste. “This is the reason why an important part of the activity of companies such as Degussa it is the repurchase of gold pieces, which are recycled and transformed into ingots and coins “, he adds.

For this reason, the director of the firm in Spain recommends that those who want to sell gold objects go "to accredited companies in order to get a fair price for them".