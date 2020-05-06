Technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds, and every very short time more modern smartphones come to market, with greater memory capacity and with the potential of a computer. On a mobile you can find cameras, videos, calculators, video games, 4G connections and even biometric systemsThat is, a feature that incorporates the phone to unlock the screen through your fingerprint or using your own face. If the upward trend continues like this, it will not take long for a smarthphone to be incorporated into your hand as a chip so that we do not have to carry anything with us. However, not all buyers think of these very modern terminals, but rather a mobile with which to call your loved ones or friends.. Hassle-free large screens, no keys, rather with the basics and easy to use, like the first phones. Older people do not get along with new technologies, they do not have daily use of them and that causes a certain distance with them. Large telephone companies do not forget this target and continue to bring affordable and easy-to-use phones to the market for this less demanding public. Here you will find the best mobile phones for the elderly:

ARTFONE MOBILE

All the art you can imagine is in your Artfone.

If you are thinking of giving a phone to an older person, here is the first option. You have read correctly, a simple mobile with large buttons so that they are easy to read and press, it has a very simple operating system. In addition, the SOS button, an emergency button in case the key needs to be pressed in case of an emergency. Before you will have to save a phone to call and thus you will call without the need to type the phone numbers. It is not a smartphone but it is the mobile that your grandparents or parents may need and it is compatible with any operator and supports a 2G GSM SIM card. Also the option to use two SIM cards at the same time, in case you travel abroad. Some of its functions are: alarm, calculator, calendar, radio, flashlight, etc.

YINGTAI T09 MOBILE

Sophisticated mobile model for the elderly.

The mobiles with cap They can be very useful for older people because it can be used to protect the buttons and the screen. The Yingtai T09 has the very big buttons so that they can be seen with the naked eye, without the need to wear a pair of glasses, and a loud speaker to listen to calls from any corner of the home or from your pocket. This mobile phone has the SOS key on the front cover so that it is not mandatory to lift the cover and directly press the emergency button. The size of the screen is 2.4 inches, an optimal measurement for viewing messages, time, and most importantly, numbers. The design is simple, dark gray and metallic gray. The keyboard is large and you can put 3 direct numbers on the M1 M2 and M3 keys, plus 8 more on the Speed ​​Dial. Refering to battery, the capacity is 800 mAh, a conversion time of 4 to 5 hours and the waiting time can be extended to 168 hours.

SPC FLIP BLACK 2306N

With the SPC mobile you will see the keys at a glance.

The SPC FLIP is more modern than the two mobiles previously exposed although it has the big keys to make them look good. A phone designed for older people with photographer skills because it has photo camera with flash to capture all the moments that are necessary. Dual SIM to have two cards with a different phone number to make and receive calls on both. Some of its features are: bluetooth, radio, capacity of 16 GB memory, calculator, flashlight, 300-contact phonebook, 128×160 pixel resolution screen, text and multimedia messages, and polyphonic ring type.

MOBILE ALCATEL 2008G

Try this Alcatel mobile with big keys.

Take advantage of sales to find an affordable mobile for you or your grandparents. The Alcatatel senior phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA screen and 320 x 240 pixels. If you like taking pictures, now you can do it with its 2Mpx rear camera. Other features are: 250 contacts, SMS and MMS messaging, 16MB of RAM and 8MB of ROM (expandable up to 32GB), Bluetooth 3.0 + EDR connection for faster data transmission and 1400mAh battery It is capable of lasting up to 350 hours in standby.

TELEFUNKEN TM 110 MOBILE

Give in these sales this mobile for older people.

The Telefunken mobile is ideal for older people who do not want to carry a lot of weight in their pocket. Like the previous telephones, this one includes the SOS key to assign a number from your phonebook or from a hospital in case of making an emergency call. The screen is 1.77 inches and in color. In addition, a total of 300 contacts, vocal keyboard, loud sound can be stored so that calls can be heard in perfect condition. It is undoubtedly an ideal mobile for those people who are not in harmony with new technologies. Do not think twice and jump to buy this mobile.

MOBILE Easyfone Prime-A5

Mobile with large keys and charging base.

Amazon has in its catalog this wonderful mobile phone with portable charger and voice function for faster and easier handling. The screen is 1.8 inches, large keys and 800mAh battery. It also has an SOS button to assign a number and make an emergency call if necessary and eight speed dial buttons (dedicated direct dial keys). Some of its other features are: radio, Bluetooth, clock, calculator, flashlight and audio player.

MOBILE VIENOD VF241

With large numbers you will have no problem making calls.

Vienod’s mobile phone comes with a cover to protect the screen and keys. The screen is 2.4 inches, in color and with large keys to press the numbers and letters well. The idea is that it is a mobile to be used by older people, since it also has an emergency button to be used in some unforeseen event, although 5 emergency contacts can be configured. You even have the possibility to configure the arrows so that each one acquires characteristics. Quick call: keys 2 to 9, M1 and M2. The new “Write Message” interface makes it easy for users to understand the steps for sending text messages. The phone works with all 2G networks in the world (not including 3G / 4G network).

* All the purchase prices included in this article are updated to 14-01-2020.