Mobile phones and brands compatible with Android 12 Beta 1 and how to install it right now

These are all the mobiles that will receive the update to Android 12 Beta.

Once Google has revealed all the news that will come with the new version of its mobile operating system, Android 12, you will be wanting to know which brands and which mobiles will be compatible with it.

Keep reading because, next, we are going to tell you which mobiles will receive Android 12 and how to install its Beta 1.

Mobile phones and brands compatible with Android 12

The American giant has confirmed at Google I / O 2021 that, as usual, the first terminals that will receive Android 12 They are their own terminals, the Google Pixels.

Thus, in order to install the first beta of Android 12 it will be necessary to have one of the latest models of the Google smartphone:

Pixel 3.Pixel 3 XL.Pixel 3a.Pixel 3a XL.Pixel 4.Pixel 4 XL.Pixel 4a.Pixel 4a 5G.Pixel 5.

In addition to the Google Pixel, the American giant has also confirmed that terminals of up to 11 different brands They will also receive Android 12.

The first models of other brands in which We already know that this Beta 1 will be available are as follows:

ASUS Zenfone 8.OPPO Find X3 Pro.TCL 20 Pro 5G.Vivo iQOO 7 Legend.Xiaomi Mi 11.Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.Xiaomi Mi 11i.Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G.realme GT.

How to install Android 12 Beta 1

If you have one of the phones compatible with Beta 1 of Android 12 and you want to install it, you just have to follow the next steps:

Access the Google page of the Android 12 beta. Click on the button Log in to sign up for Beta 1 with your Google account Select the terminal model where you want to install this Beta 1 and click on Take partOnce this is done, in 48 hours you will receive an update via OTA with Android 12 Beta 1.

