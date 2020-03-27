Call of Duty: Mobile, which was officially launched in October 2019, has become one of the most successful mobile games of all time, as a few weeks ago reached 150 million downloads. Activision’s work, which last year also managed to win the award for best mobile title for android users, just presented announcing the arrival of a new map and various game modes with its latest update.

After the arrival of Season 4, Call of Duty: Mobile has shared through the official thread of the title on Reddit all the news that come to the game with its latest update, version 1.0.11. In this way, the mobile version of the popular Activision shooter saga incorporates a new map, new game modes and battle pass content, plus a number of weapon balance changes, optimization across the board, and a new battle royale mode. Below we detail all the news that land in the game.

The big news in this update is the arrival of a new map, Meltdown, an original scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 -which you can see in the video located below these lines- in which users must face the battle in the industrial section of a nuclear power plant. Likewise, the new Call of Duty: Mobile update also incorporates support for Season 4 qualifying mode, which begins on April 1 and will be available until June 1 of this year. A time when players will have to test their skills to move up their ranks, and new Industrial Revolution-themed rewards, weapons and gear, and a host of upgrades including changes to ranked mode will be available.

New game modes and improvements in Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Mobile has also confirmed the arrival of the Legion of Steel Battle Pass, noting that Lieutenant Commander Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Mason is available in the Premium Battle Pass. Additionally, Mason Battle Pass themed weapons are now also available for a limited time with such Battle Pass. As for the multiplayer mode, two new game modes arrive. The first of them, Gun Game: Team Fight, in which the players must progress their weapons winning murders or with two assists and in which beat the first team to reach 60 points or a knife death on the last level.

The second of these modes is 2v2 Showdown, in which two teams of two go head-to-head using random weapon charges that change every 2 rounds. In this mode you have to be the first to eliminate both enemies, or capture the point in extra time to win the game. The first team to reach 6 rounds wins. Also, here single round respawn and health regeneration are disabled. The new update also brings a series of optimizations, such as that in the Prop Hunt mode the rounds have been reduced to 2, yes, increasing the time of each round. Even scales have been carried out on weapons and a number of bugs have been fixed.

Finally, the Battle Royale mode has updated Warfare with the FPP war mode, where they face off two teams of 20 players using only the first person view. It has even been announced that Easter Eggs will be placed on the map as part of the new Easter Egg Event. Activision’s work has also wanted to anticipate that it will be launched soon Shock RC, a new marker that will be available as part of the Legion of Steel Battle Pass in the future.

