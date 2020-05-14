With the installation of a mobile hospital, the rapid sampling of patients suspected of contagion, environmental decontamination in the streets, and intra-household fumigation, the government began the intervention of this province.

The operation carried out by the Ministry of Health began in the Moscow neighborhood and had the support of the Civil Defense, the military agencies and the Senate.

The intervention also included case mapping, to identify the municipalities or neighborhoods with the highest transmission activity, to establish access and exit control measures, to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases.

The regional director of Health and the provincial director, María Enecia Batista and Winston Martínez, respectively, explained that since the first case was detected in the province, they began to establish the necessary controls, to prevent more people from continuing to become infected.

However, Senator Tommy Galán explained that the cases that arose are related to the crowds of people that were generated in banks, supermarkets, shipping agencies and the model market.

In fact, Dr. Martínez explained that, in order to control infections, it was necessary to intervene in these spaces, which remained closed for several days, so that their authorities could take the necessary measures, so that the people in the lines kept their distances. .

Where there are higher cases

Dr. Winston Martínez reported that the largest number of cases in the province are registered in the residential area of ​​Madre Vieja, but they launched the operation in the Moscow neighborhood, as a preventive measure, given its characteristics.

According to the report released by the Ministry of Health, in this province the number of confirmed cases had risen to 536 cases, including those detected in the last 24 hours that totaled 15.

Because people are tested

Since the mobile hospital was installed in the Moscow neighborhood, a huge line of young people and adults formed who wanted to be tested.

Some stated that they were undergoing it only to know that they were free of COVID-19, because they did not feel any symptoms, but others said they were scared, because they felt headaches, coughs, flu, sneezing and discomfort in the throat.

One of those who did the quick test, without feeling symptoms, was Mr. Felo Ceballos, from the neighborhood council of the Moscow neighborhood.

After receiving the negative results, he stated: “I feel like I was born again. They are a new man. Now I am going to save myself more, because I want to stay healthy ”.

While Mrs. María Cristina Mancebo had a headache for several days, but decided to have the test, “because you never know what you may be suffering from.”

While Mrs. Jacqueline Rodríguez had the flu and a cough, and to be at peace inside her home, she decided to submit to the test, which is also free for everyone.

Along with the tests, people received a kit containing a mask, gloves, clean hands and others to maintain hygiene with their families.

The operation continues this weekend in the neighborhoods Las Flores, Jeringa, Madre Vieja, Zona Verde, to cover all the municipalities here, Martínez reported.

