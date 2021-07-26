Mobile dominates Internet searches | News | Market

The year 2021 is an important date in the development of the Internet as we knew it, since Google will proceed, next September, with the change to the priority indexing of mobile devices after several delays in the date.

This is an anticipated change, so it reflects it Semrush, the SaaS platform specialized in online visibility management and content marketing, which has analyzed global web traffic trends in the 1,000 most visited pages in the world.

The main findings of the study, which has analyzed the traffic data for 1,000 domains between 2018 and 2020 and the 50,000 most important keywords according to their search volume, reveal that organic traffic of the 1,000 most visited websites grew by 22% in 2020, 66% of the visits coming from mobile devices. The analysis also reflects that only 17% of the sites kept their positions on both mobile and desktop for search results, and 37% of URLs came out of the top 10 when the query was made from mobile.

Mobile-desktop permanence in Internet searches. Engagement trends

Between 2019 and 2020 there has been an apparent decline in user engagement, following a downward trend in both mobile and desktop searches. According to various performance indicators, in 2020:

•Average residence time. Desktop visits were 40% longer than mobile visits, 3% longer than other years while the equivalent on mobile devices.

However, on average, users have been spending less and less time on web pages since 2018, regardless of device. A sign that perhaps the attention span is shortened.

•Bounce rate between 2018 and 2020. The average bounce rate increased and the gap for this indicator between mobile and desktop devices narrowed from 3% to 0.2%. According to Semrush, brands will most likely need to increase their efforts to engage increasingly demanding users who distrust when they come from search results.

• Differences in search results. As with user behavior and engagement, it is observed that the domain of mobile is already affecting Google search results, although the study does not give possible signs of what will happen with the mobile-first approach.

•URL and domain deviations. According to the study, although most of the websites in the database are mobile-friendly, it should be noted that there is a large deviation between the search positions on this device and its desktop counterpart.

Only 11% of the pages held the same positions on both devices. At the domain level, it occurs with 17% of the total. On the other hand, in total, 31% of all URLs (and 8% of domains) disappeared from Google search results when accessed from a mobile device.

SERP functionalities: mobile and desktop appearance frequency.

• SERP functionalities. The study also analyzed Google’s mobile vs. the desktop for any changes in how often certain SERP features appeared.

Device choice didn’t seem to matter for Top Stories, Local Package, and Other User Questions, but desktop users were twice as likely to get a Google ad and featured snippet. Mobile device users viewed 12.5 times more images and 3 times more videos in organic search.

Fernando Angulo, director of international communication at Semrush.

On the results of this study, Fernando Angulo, director of international communication at Semrush (pictured) highlights; “The pandemic has kept us very aware of information, but although we have spent a lot of time waiting for a screen, this has not always been the desktop laptop, which we have used to meet the needs of working from home. For the rest of the interactions on the network, users have opted for the mobile, it is not surprising because -as recent studies by Nielsen point out, Spaniards have spent 32% more time looking at screens than sleeping- and there are already studies that show that we have emphasized the use of the double screen. That is, we watch TV while we check our social networks on our mobile, or interact with brands. It is not surprising that the online world, which is changing rapidly, shows this data that reflects the empire of mobile use ”.