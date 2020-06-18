The Great N expands in all the devices that we can imagine, and proof of them is that Nintendo Switch Online have your own application for mobile devices, which has some functions at least interesting for those subscribers of the paid online game. Thus, like any other application available on these types of devices, a new version, so that players always have access to the best possible features. Stay tuned to the following lines to know each and every one of the details of this minor update!

The Nintendo Switch Online app now has its new version 1.7.0

The Nintendo Switch Online app is available on both iOS and Android, and thanks to it we can use some functions such as voice chat in some games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So this app has now been updated to correct some minor mistakes, something that is more than normal in all applications, since there is no one perfect in this world and it is normal that these little « insects » end up happening before the eyes of the developers in a completely invisible way. Therefore, the new version 1.7.0 corrects some of those that were present in previous versions, so that Nintendo Switch Online users have access to the best possible.

In this way, although this new update does not weigh especially heavily, some players with very limited space on their mobile devices may have to make a small extra gap to download it. And you, do you use this app when you play online with your friends on Nintendo Switch or do you think that the Big N should stop using so many apps and integrate each and every one of these services in a single app or on a single device, such as its console ?

